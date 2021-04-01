The sequel to the 2016 MCU entry Doctor Strange, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already begun production, eyeing a March 2022 release date. The film will mark the return of Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role with Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising his role as Karl Mordo. But the most exciting part of the film would be the continuing arc of Elizabeth Olsen's character, Wanda Maximoff, who has now officially taken up the mantle of Scarlet Witch.

Olsen's role in the film will further her story arc established in te MCU continuity with WandaVision. However, despite the fact that WandaVision will directly tie-up with with Sam Raimi's sequel to Doctor Strange, the director has confirmed that he was not involved in any phase of WandaVision's development and production.

Answering a Reddit AMA asking if he was a part of the series production at any moment, Sam Raimi wrote, "Thanks for the compliments. I didn't have any input into WandaVision, but their team helped me, out once or twice on Doctor Strange 2. Yes, Elizabeth was awesome in it."

Sam Raimi helming the Doctor Strange sequel has been ironic in many ways. He earlier used a Doctor Strange reference in his film Spiderman 2 long ago. And then, before the sequel comes, Benedict Cumberbatch will play a role in another MCU entry, Spiderman: No Way Home. It will be a kind of full circle for him to be back with Marvel, directing a film that will take account of events occurring in both the third Spiderman film and 2016's Doctor Strange.

On the other hand, with Olsen reprising her role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the first MCU film to tie-up and connect the new line of Disney+ series sharing continuity with the MCU. Since the post-credits reveal of the Disney+ series, where Wanda was seen studying the Darkhold in her astral form, many theories regarding her character's future in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with many even implying that her actions from WandaVision would be significant to the "new evil" Doctor Strange would have to face in the sequel. Interestingly, Doctor Strange 2 is set to also introduce America Chavez/Miss America, to be portrayed by Xochitl Gomez.

Besides WandaVision. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also tie-up with the upcoming Disney+ miniseries Loki, which will feature Time Variance Authority and probably introduce us to the multiverses way before we expect. Loki would premiere on Disney+ as a six-part miniseries this June, and will star Tom Hiddleston reprising the titular role, joined by a new cast including Owen Wilson and Richard E. Grant.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for perfectly aligning the complex storylines and its ever-expanding pool of superheroes across television productions and films. It's a hard job for filmmakers and writers to produce a fresh film taking account of all past outings of the franchise and incorporate those elements of story and character development in the new script. And Marvel has perfected this part so flawlessly that audience just watch its entries for the sake of being updated with whatever's happening within that universe. With Multiverses colliding in Doctor Strange 2, as given away in the title, the interconnection between the films and the television series from Marvel Studios would grow more expansive and exciting as we witness the new characters pouring in from different worlds and portals.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on March 25, 2022 as 28th film in the Marvel Cinamtic Universe. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez in leading roles.