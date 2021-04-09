WandaVision creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer has teased further turmoil for Wanda Maximoff going into upcoming MCU sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The character has had a tough time ever since her debut in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, but unfortunately things are going to get tougher, with Schaeffer even teasing a move to villainy for The Scarlet Witch as she struggles with questions of morality.

"From where I'm sitting, the intention was to land Wanda in this place of acceptance, but also with this enormous amount of new power, and we all know the saying 'With great power...' And so I also think her exchange with Agatha gives her so much confidence, she so fully steps into herself that the enormity of her power, in my mind, starts to make some normal human concerns about what's right and wrong drift away because she is this being that is so, so different."

Spoilers for WandaVision incoming so if you have yet to see the series, please look away now...

The show concludes with Wanda finally embracing her identity as The Scarlet Witch, obtaining both the new alias and a brand-new costume, while also beginning to further understand the scale of her awesome power. According to Schaeffer, this will continue into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as Wanda continues to struggle to understand her powers and how to use them for the right reasons.

While specific plot details are largely unknown, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will quite clearly introduce audiences to a previously unexplored side of the MCU, the multiverse. The movie will see Benedict Cumberbatch once again reprise the role of the Sorcerer Supreme, with Chiwetel Ejiofor also set to return as friend-turned-enemy, Karl Mordo. Wanda's realization that her powers are indeed magic based, and her emergence as The Scarlet Witch, is no doubt what will cause the Marvel heroes to cross paths in the follow-up.

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi reportedly had no involvement in the creation or direction of WandaVision, the Disney+ series' director, Matt Shakman, has previously revealed that the events of the show will have huge ramifications for Doctor Strange 2 and the future of the MCU. "What's lovely about Marvel, and I've said this to a few folks... it feels like a relay race, you know, where someone hands you the baton and you run with it," Shakman said. "And then you hand that baton off to the next one. It's not like you're reverse engineering your product to fit something that's more important or has been already established down the road. WandaVision was the focus while we were making it, and choices that we were making were then handed off to other films. The way we decided to describe Monica's power, all of that stuff, it will continue on into Captain Marvel 2."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. WandaVision is available to watch now in its entirety on Disney+. This comes to us courtesy of Empire Film Podcast.