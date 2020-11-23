Ever since Avengers: Endgame was released, the hot topic of who is the most powerful Avenger has gained fresh traction. While none of the lead MCU characters managed to overpower Thanos, not even Captain Marvel (touted as the strongest superhero), it was Scarlet Witch (a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff) who successfully subdued the Mad Titan towards the end during the big climactic battle. Though none of the MCU films has properly explored Wanda's true powers, according to Marvel Studios' mastermind Kevin Feige, Disney+'s WandaVision will solely train the spotlight on her "ill-defined" powers.

After a grief-stricken Wanda overpowered Thanos in Avengers: Engame to the point that he was forced to rain fire on his troops to save himself from her wrath, it has been a widely debated question whether she would have been able to defeat Thanos. Feige has formerly confirmed that without his army and massive weaponry, Thanos wouldn't have stood a chance against Scarlet Witch, who would have easily defeated him in a one-on-one battle. But the bigger question was whether she is the strongest, most powerful character in the MCU and the answer, as suspected, is yes as confirmed by Kevin Feige himself.

"If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don't think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff."

And that's the trajectory the upcoming 6-episode WandaVision series will explore, which will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The trailer for the series has confirmed that the Avengers' victory in Endgame and them restoring the world to its former state hasn't helped Wanda to get over the loss of Vision. Her grief will bring about a crack in her sanity and she will, in turn, lose control of her yet-to-be-fully-realized powers, thus creating a rip in the fabric of reality itself.

The trailer also presents a restored Vision who appears more real (complete with the Mind Stone and everything) than a figment of Wanda's overactive imagination. In the Marvel comics, Wanda rewrote reality twice-- once bringing the mutants, ruled by the House of M, into power and then later changing it into a world where mutants start losing their powers. Whether WandaVision will portray this particular arc is yet to be confirmed, but as per Fiege, Wanda's powers certainly need "exploring" especially post the events of Endgame.

"Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?"

What we do know is that Wanda's powers will make themselves known in the strangest ways as apart from bringing Vision back to life, Wanda also appears to transports them to various decades while leading a sitcom-style lifestyle as the world outside strives to contain her imaginary bubble. While discovering the source of her powers and presenting the major consequences of her mental breakdown is the core of WandaVision, Marvel Studios using renowned daily soap styles to relay the story is courtesy of Feige's love for classic television.

"I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything. We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style."

Will the unique method of WandaVision manage to work its magic or not, how is Vision alive, is Wanda off to become the new MCU villain and a million other questions hinge on the Disney+ series release on January 15, 2021. These quotes come to us via Empire.