The final episode of WandaVision gave audiences some epic moments, from a giant fight between the two Visions to Wanda fighting Agatha Harkness. A big moment for MCU fans was the transformation of Wanda Maximoff into the Scarlet Witch for the first time, complete with a version of the iconic red costume and headband from the comics. In a new interview, WandaVision director Matt Shakman explained how Elizabeth Olsen played a major role in designing the costume to be practical.

"She is so practical. I love her. [Laughs] She is so practical that she immediately put it on and she was like, "OK, I can do this move and I can't do this move. And I need to be able to do this move." We were like, "Great!" So then we have to re-engineer it, because those suits are tough. I mean, it's one thing to look amazing. It's another thing to actually function. And she knows what she has to do better than anybody, having done this for years now. She's so adept at the physical work -- she's beyond adept at every part of her job -- so she was quickly picking apart how it would work."

The Scarlet Witch costume in the comics is one of the most egregious examples of comic clothes that do not translate well to the big screen. Elizabeth Olsen has gone on record saying she was assured she would never have to wear the costume when she accepted the role of Wanda. Fortunately, WandaVision found a way not only to pay homage to the original Scarlet Witch costume from the comics in a Halloween episode but then also create an official version of the costume that Wanda will wear from now on.

Unlike other MCU heroes, who have a lot of acrobatics to do in their costumes, Wanda's magical powers can be used by simply moving her hands, similar to Doctor Strange. But even within that limited frame of movement, Elizabeth Olsen has managed to bring a lot of physical flair to Scarlet Witch's fight scenes. According to Shakman, it was a notable moment for the cast and crew to see Olsen finally decked out in her full superhero costume on the sets of WandaVision.

"I do remember vividly when she emerged in that outfit, we were in a dusty field across from our soundstages in Atlanta at the S.W.O.R.D base that we had built in this field, and she was cloaked and brought over surrounded by umbrellas and all sorts of things to hide her from any paparazzi photographers. And then we took off the cloak and there was the Scarlet Witch. That was pretty awesome."

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The series is available to stream on Disney+. This news arrives from Entertainment Tonight.