WandaVision is days away from making its debut on Disney+, and the cast of the show is busy promoting the series on social media, sharing snippets and teasing what fans can expect from the highly unconventional story of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, and her android boyfriend Vision. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda, recently revealed that the show will see her character grow emotionally from a scarred young girl into a strong woman.

"What I have loved exploring with [Wanda] is developing her into a woman. It was fun to play her at first with at that angst in the beginning and morph that angst into grief and then into accountability and then into all of the things we have to deal with [after trauma]. It's just been fun having multiple ways of exploring her experiences and then getting to bust the doors down with this show."

Taking its cues from the House of M storyline from Marvel Comics, WandaVision starts out with Wanda reeling from the loss of Vision at the hands of Thanos. Unable to deal with the pain, Wanda uses her reality-altering powers to create a new world in which she lives a life of perfect suburban bliss with a reconstructed Vision that is built along the lines of classic sitcoms.

From Olsen's comments, it is clear that the barriers between illusion and reality will soon begin to break, and Wanda will eventually have to face the fact that the love of her life, Vision, is truly gone, and accept the consequences of altering reality on such a massive scale. MCU showrunner Kevin Feige had previously stated that WandaVision will be a reckoning of sorts for Wanda not just in terms of losing her loved ones, but trying to understand the true source of her staggering powers.

"If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don't think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff. So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?"

Interestingly, this arc of a female superhero using magic to bring back the love of her life, only to realize that she is living a lie which is hurting the rest of the world, has already played out over at the DCEU with the recently released Wonder Woman 1984. Hopefully, WandaVision will fare better in terms of critical reviews for the show than the movie managed.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The series premieres on January 15 on Disney+.