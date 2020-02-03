Disney+ and Marvel Studios have confirmed that WandaVision will include Scarlet Witch and Vision's children. The studio dropped the first look at the series, along with Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans knew a Marvel Disney+ Super Bowl comercial was coming, but many did not expect a pretty sizable chunk of footage like this. With that being said, the ad itself is short, but it packs in quite a bit, especially with Scarlet Witch and Vision' story.

The WandaVision footage portrays some of the most beloved TV sitcoms in history. Bachelor Father, The Brady Bunch, Bewitched, Ozzie and Harriet, Family Ties, and I Love Lucy are all nodded to in the short clips. In one particular homage to The Brady Bunch, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is clearly pregnant. Things get solidified when we see two cribs in front of Wanda and Vision and then the pacifiers. If that wasn't enough, a refrigerator pulled direct from the set of Family Ties shows the initials T and B on it. There are a lot of sitcom Easter eggs in WandaVision that all add up to a life of domestic bliss.

The initials are for Tommy and Billy Maximoff, which confirms a long-running WandaVision rumor. It's unclear why Marvel Studios would drop something this big into the first footage, but it proves that Paul Bettany was right when he said the show was going to be "bonkers." From the classic TV shows to the inclusion of Tommy and Billy, we're going to see a lot of things change for the MCU. In addition, we're going to learn how Vision makes it back after dying in Infinity War, though it could all very well tie into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

As for how Tommy and Billy Maximoff come into play, that could come from the comics. In the comics, the twins are created with a blend of Wanda's super powers and parts of Mephisto's life essence. It is believed that Mephisto will not have any part in WandaVision. Instead, it has been rumored that Nightmare will be the villain, which means that Marvel Studios could be having him take that place in the storyline. This has not been confirmed, but it would make sense and it would not be directly taken from the comics either.

Whatever the case may be MCU fans are excited to see how WandaVision will unfold on the Disney+ Series. Seeing Vision back is going to be big enough alone, but how will the children fit in? Why are we getting teleported to all of these historic TV shows from the past? How will the series tie in to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness? For now, we don't know, but at least we don't have to wait too long to find out since the show premieres later this year. MCU fans will just have to speculate about all of this for the time being. You can check out the first footage for WandaVision from Marvel Entertainment.