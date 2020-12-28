The WandaVision series length may have finally been revealed. While Marvel Studios is often very secretive about their projects, the upcoming Disney+ series seems to be shrouded in more mystery than other comparable projects, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We have been treated to a decent amount of footage from WandaVision, but aside from the classic TV settings, it's unclear as to what exactly is happening. However, we're all about to learn a lot more about the Disney+ series when it debuts on January 15th, 2021.

According to Disney Latino, WandaVision will begin streaming on January 15th and then conclude on March 5th. This would mean that there are eight weeks of episodes, instead of the six that MCU fans thought were happening. Obviously, this news has yet to be officially confirmed, but it seems to go with previous reports pointing at a possible longer season one than initially planned. The Disney Latino site also refers to the upcoming season as number one, which leads one to believe that there could possibly be a second, though that has also not been confirmed by Marvel Studios or Disney+.

When looking at The Mandalorian, which is also 8 episodes, each episode varied in length, though none of them went over an hour. It's beginning to look like WandaVision could be similar. As for what MCU fans can expect, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige promises something unlike anyone has seen before. "An experience like WandaVision is something you can't get in a movie," says Feige. "You go to movies for things you can't get on streaming, and you go to streaming for things you can't get in a theater. And of course, everything in a theater goes to streaming eventually."

Kevin Feige also recently spoke about where the team wanted to go after Avengers: Endgame. So much buildup had occurred that there was now suddenly room to explore other characters, who may not have received a ton of screen time over the last few years. "Elizabeth [Olsen] and Paul [Bettany] were these amazing actors - who had done amazing things in four movies - but never had a chance to dominate the narrative because there was so much else going on," recalls Feige. "It felt fun to finally give them a platform to showcase their astounding talent." Now, the two actors are preparing to show the world what WandaVision is all about.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally going to be the first MCU Disney+ series to debut, but plans had to be changed due to the public health crisis. Now, WandaVision will be the first MCU project to reach fans in 2021 after nothing in 2020. Both Black Widow and Eternals were supposed to open in theaters this year, but that was sadly not able to happen. You can check out the new WandaVision information over at the official Disney Latino website.