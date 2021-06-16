While you would think events going on in Loki would be enough to take Marvel fans' minds off the evergreen question of whether we will be getting a second season of WandaVision, as Kevin Feige discovered today while doing a Q&A session at Paleyfest's virtual panel, it seems that until someone gives them a definitive answer, there's no of getting away from it. Asked by a fan if the WandaVision story would be continuing in some capacity, which we all know means "Is there going to be a second season?", Feige was happy to be completely vague, but at least gave a little something to mull over as well.

While he was not about to lay open the plans of the MCU's future surprises, he said, "Yes to an evolution of storyline; probably and inevitably in many different capacities." The Marvel Studios chief then followed this by confirming that Wanda's evolution will go on in Doctor Strange 2, but added a little something extra. "That's the first place where that story will continue but there will be other places."

It has been well known for some time that Wanda as the newly evolved Scarlet Witch, will have a pivotal role to play in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, but previously there had been no word on where her story could go after that, or indeed if it would continue. With Wanda's powers now beyond those that made her such a formidable part of the Avengers in their defeat of Thanos, we can expect to see these flexed to their full potential as she aids the Doctor in his Multiverse adventure, but now it looks like this is not the only place Scarlet Witch will be turning up in future.

This will be welcome news for fans of Wanda and Elizabeth Olsen, and if Wanda is about to continue on in the MCU's upcoming events, then we should also remember that somewhere out there is the new Vision created as a result of events in WandaVision's finale. Could there be a reunion of the two somewhere down the line? Could there even be a way for the rest of Wanda's "family" to be brought back into the world again? The walls of the multiverse are growing thin and anything is possible, so we shouldn't be too quick to rule out anything just yet.

Marvel have any number of storylines that they could develop from Wanda's many comic book appearances, but let's not forget that Kevin Feige has never wanted to be predictable and we could find Wanda making an appearance in any number of future movies or series'. Based on the specific premise and purpose of WandaVision, it now does seem unlikely that we will see the series continue in that specific vein, but there are many more roads to be travelled and while, for Wanda, they currently all lead to Doctor Strange, there is no way of telling where they go from there.