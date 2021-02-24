Fans holding out hope for WandaVision season 2 may want to temper expectations. Though that doesn't mean hope needs to be abandoned altogether. Marvel head Kevin Feige recently commented on the possibility of continuing the show during a Q&A session at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. For now at least, the Disney+ series is going to be a one-and-done.

During the Q&A, Kevin Feige addressed the possibility of WandaVision season 2. While there are no current plans, the executive said "I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or yes to anything, in regards to another season of WandaVision." He then added that Elizabeth Olsen "will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film." Feige is referring to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the upcoming sequel that is currently filming. It has been known for some time that Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will factor into the movie, though the nature of her role remains mysterious. The movie's plot, for that matter, remains tightly under wraps for the time being.

These new live-action MCU shows on Disney+ tie heavily and directly into the movies. That was not the case with previous Marvel Television endeavors such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. That being the case, and because the MCU is a large, interconnected beast, a season 2 might not always make sense. Those stories may continue elsewhere. That seems to be the case with WandaVision. However, Kevin Feige did say that some shows will indeed be getting more than one season.

"The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films. So it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series. Sometimes, and yet to be announced, we're thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series."

Kevin Feige concluded his thoughts on the topic saying, "Maybe someday, we'll chart out five seasons of a show. But we're focusing on delivering seasons the best we can, one at a time, so far." All of this, ultimately, in a roundabout way, means WandaVision season 2 is not currently in the cards. But never say never.

WandaVision has been a huge hit so far. The nine-episode series is nearing the end of its first, and possibly only season. It has been largely praised by critics, with fans going along for the ride as well. So much so that the Disney+ servers temporarily crashed when episode 7 debuted. WandaVision is just the first of many MCU shows coming to Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ironheart, Secret Invasion and Armor Wars are all in various stages of development. Loki was given a release date by Disney during the TCAs, with the show now set to arrive in June. This news was previously reported by Deadline.