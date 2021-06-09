Those still holding out hope for WandaVision season 2 may need to put that to bed. Elizabeth Olsen, who led the Marvel Cinematic Universe show as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, alongside Paul Bettany's Vision, has stated that the show is a limited series. There are no plans for a second season and, if such plans ever emerged, she would be shocked.

Elizabeth Olsen recently appeared on an episode of the Actors on Actors web series. She and The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco discussed one another's shows. They both had a great deal of affection for one another's work. As such, Cuoco asked if she thinks they are going to do WandaVision season 2. Olsen flatly responded with a confident "no." She then elaborated a bit saying, "It's definitely a limited series,"

"I mean, I'm saying that. I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die... I don't know. I would be shocked."

Indeed, Marvel Studios has become a "never say never" sort of place. Seemingly nothing is ever off the table, so long as it makes sense within the confines of the universe. But both Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and WandaVision director Matt Shakman have similarly indicated that there are no plans in place for a second season. So, unless something dramatic changes behind the scenes, it seems highly unlikely that the show will return. But that is not to say that we aren't going to see more of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda. Not by a long shot.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the long-awaited sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, recently wrapped filming under the direction of Sam Raimi. Aside from Benedict Cumberbatch returning as the Sorcerer Supreme, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is set to have a major part in the movie. What happens with her character beyond the confines of the MCU sequel remains to be seen but WandaVision set her up as a larger player in this universe than ever before. She's seemingly not going anywhere. Paul Bettany, however, may be a different story as the actor recently confirmed that he doesn't currently have a contract with Marvel. Though he is very open to returning as Vision down the line, should the opportunity present itself.

The reason a second season seems possible is because WandaVision proved to be such a huge hit. The show boasts a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and, though Disney+ did not reveal specific streaming numbers, the show dominated the conversation online during its run. But Marvel has a busy schedule, particularly as it relates to future MCU shows on Disney+. Loki premieres this week, with Hawkeye already in the can. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk are currently filming as well. Plus, Secret Invasion, Ironheart and Armor Wars are at various stages of development. Not to mention the animated What If...? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2022. This news comes to us via Variety.

