WandaVision Director Matt Shakman has denied any plans for Season 2 of the acclaimed Disney+ series. WandaVision debuted on Disney's streaming platform as Marvel Cinematic Universe's first entry for its Phase 4 slate. WandaVision Season 1 is about to end with a season finale this week; however, it doesn't seem that the show will have a conclusive end. Despite getting down to the last episode, the series still has various questions left unanswered including the mystery behind Monica Rambeau's powers, Evan Peters' Quicksilver, and a possible connection to X-Men Franchise. In such a scenario, leaving the show without any chance of renewal for another season will leave the audience with a cliffhanger.

There's a possibility that the finale will feature a longer episode and try to finish off with most questions answered; yet, one episode to clear off all speculations is not going to be enough. Speaking on Marvel's WandaVision plans for Season 2, Shakman told Collider this.

"I love working at Marvel. It's the best place in the world. They're so great with filmmakers and I've had such a great journey with this show. We have no plans for WandaVision Season 2 at all - that could change, of course. It all depends on what's the story. We were very focused on telling this story over nine episodes and hopefully coming to a conclusion that feels satisfying and also surprising."

The audience, however, might not have to wait long for a continuation to WandaVision. As Kevin Feige has earlier stated that WandaVision will tie-up with the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, which is also set in MCU Phase 4. Moreover, the show will also tie-up with Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse, which will also star Elizabeth Olsen reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff, now addressed as Scarlet Witch for the first time in the MCU. As for Monica Rambeau's character development, it's confirmed Teyonah Parris will return to reprise her role in Captain marvel 2 alongside Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Looks like, Marvel's complex integration of stories in Phase 4 will keep all of us on the edge and forever in a mind-bending state. The nine-part series has already grabbed great responses from all around and has paved a path for a more enticing MCU future. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the show has given the franchise a perfect kick-start to begin new superhero ventures now that the majority of original "Avengers" have retired or sadly, passed.

The mind-bending take on Marvel comic-book issues The Vision and the Scarlet Witch and House of M have proved that Marvel's miniseries experiment to focus on secondary MCU characters is a success and has even allowed the studio to expand the universe's branches by simultaneous progress of multiple stories within the MCU, ultimately leading to an inter-connected storytelling venture. Post the final episode of WandaVision, MCU Phase 4 will continue with The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, followed by Loki. The release of the first MCU film post-Endgame, Black Widow is yet to hit theatres.