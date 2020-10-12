Set images from WandaVision feature new looks for Vision and Scarlet Witch. The highly anticipated Disney+ series from Marvel Studios is currently shooting additional photography in Los Angeles at the moment. It was previously announced by Disney that the show will premiere before the end of the year, though we do not have a release date at this time. The Mandalorian is all set to premiere on October 30th and many believe that WandaVision will premiere in early December, though that has not been officially confirmed at this time.

The new images from WandaVision tease more period costumes, which works with what we've seen in the first trailer. Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen can be seen in clothing that appears to be from the 1960s and 1970s, while another shot of Olsen appears to have a baby bump, which may confirm the rumors that Wanda is pregnant on the show. Teyonah Parris, who plays adult Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn, who is playing a character named Agnes, are also spotted in the images.

+ imagens do elenco de #wandavision no set pic.twitter.com/SGLt7f1zLy — Nação Marvel ✊🏿 (@NacaoMarvell) October 10, 2020

The pictures of Kathryn Hahn had some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans believing that Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow was on the WandaVision set. She has blonde hair in the images and the hair style looks similar to Natasha Romanoff's from Infinity War. However, the pictures are of Hahn behind-the-scenes while she is wearing a face mask for safety regulations. Even though we've seen a full-length trailer for the series, we're still not entirely sure what it will be about, or what will occur. It seems that Vision is in fact still dead, while Wanda is toying with reality to make a new life for herself.

As for Kathryn Hahn's Agnes character, it is believed that she is playing Agatha Harkness, aka Wanda Maximoff's mentor. Disney+ has confirmed that the character's whole name has not been revealed yet and she is described only as a "nosy neighbor." With that being said, Harkness has a big role in the world of Marvel Comics and she could end up having a big effect on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, Marvel Studios rarely goes the obvious route and likes to throw curveballs at the fans. Perhaps Hahn's Agnes will only be a small part of Wanda's new reality.

+ imagens do elenco de #wandavision no set pic.twitter.com/Gka4IXCFRY — Nação Marvel ✊🏿 (@NacaoMarvell) October 10, 2020

Disney+ has a lot in store for MCU fans in the near future. WandaVision will premiere later this year, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will arrive at some point next year. From there, the Loki series will follow, along with She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and What If...? There's a lot to look forward to and casting is currently taking place on the majority of the aforementioned shows. Loki is currently shooting in Atlanta, and it is believed that Hawkeye will begin shooting soon. While we wait for more information, you can check out the new set images from WandaVision above, thanks to the Nacao Marvell Twitter account.