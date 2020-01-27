New set photos from the upcoming WandaVision series tease the SWORD base. Additionally, star Paul Bettany says Marvel Cinematic Universe fans aren't going to have to wait very much longer to get their first official look. The Disney+ show was originally supposed to debut in spring 2021, but it has been pushed forward to later this year. Even so, Kevin Feige and crew are doing an excellent job of keeping everything under wraps.

The latest images from the WandaVision set feature some trucks and tents that are believed to be a SWORD base set up on Earth. MCU fans will remember that SWORD was first teased during the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credit scene where we learn that Nick Fury has had some extra help from Talos. The scene was a shock to fans, but it made sense and it went on to solidify the Captain Marvel character for more screen time in the future. It is also believed that an adult Monica Rambeau will be introduced on the show. This could all be leading up to the long-talked about Secret Invasion, which could get its own series.

As for what MCU fans can expect when WandaVision debuts later this year, Paul Bettany gave some clues in a recent interview. Apparently the upcoming series will be something completely original, which has been floated around a lot lately with new Marvel Studios projects. Bettany thinks that the series will catch fans off guard in a good way. He explains.

"I so admire Kevin Feige and the courage that he has. The decision that he's made with this show is so bonkers, quite frankly, and really risky and really new and unlike anything [Marvel Studios has] ever done. It has been - I'm going to speak for [Elizabeth Olsen]; I guess she wouldn't mind - is it's been one of the highlights of my career, making this show. I don't know how it's gonna come out but it's been so much fun to make. The writing is just extraordinary. I mean, Jac Schaeffer is the head writer on [WandaVision] and she's just been brilliant. It's the happiest set I've ever been on."

With the Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home connections, MCU fans are going to want to see some WandaVision teasers as soon as possible. Luckily, they won't have long to wait, according to Paul Bettany. However, he did not give out a specific date or time. Bettany had this to say about the first official dropping.

"I realize that I've wasted my entire life and all I want to do is be in sitcoms. Fans are not gonna have to wait very long to get a much bigger insight into what the show is gonna look and feel like. I can't say much more about that, but something will be happening very soon."

Paul Bettany was asked if the first look at WandaVision could pop up during the Super Bowl, which takes place this Sunday, February 2nd. "I couldn't possibly say," stated Bettany when asked about the big game and Marvel Studios dropping some footage. When one thinks about it, Disney+ is going to want to have a presence, and promoting an upcoming MCU project is a good way to bring some hype after the success of The Mandalorian. You can check out the set pictures below, thanks to the Atlanta Filming Instagram account.