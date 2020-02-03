Marvel has revealed the official synopsis for WandaVision. This follows the debut of the show's first footage in the Marvel Disney+ Super Bowl trailer, which debuted in the 4th quarter of the big game. The trailer previewed some of the Marvel shows coming to Disney+ in the near future, and it provided us with our first glimpse at the weirdness contained within the Vision and Scarlet Witch series. The synopsis plays into that, teeing up the mystery at the heart of it all.

The footage showcases Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision in a variety of different situations that harken back to sitcoms of old. We also learn that Scarlet Witch is pregnant with twins. It's unlike anything we've seen in the MCU before, with quite a few surprising period costumes. There are a few moments in the footage that hint that there is something strange going on here, and the synopsis, which reads as follows, leans heavily into that as well.

"Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

When last we saw Wanda, she had helped defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Vision, on the other hand, perished at the hands of the Mad Titan at the end of Infinity War. Given that Vision will be back in the show, it seems something peculiar is going on. What, precisely that is remains to be seen. But these two certainly won't be living happily ever after, that much seems obvious. We do know that Scarlet Witch will wear her iconic comic book costume, even if it is only for a few seconds as part of some sort of daydream.

Another thing we know for sure is that Wanda will be appearing alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has promised that the show and the sequel will share some connective tissue. Is it possible that whatever force is behind this strangeness taking place in WandaVision will also factor into Doctor Strange's next big screen outing? For now, all we can do is speculate, as the studio is keeping a pretty tight lid on both projects.

The trailer also previewed the first footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastion Stan. It will be the first of these MCU shows to arrive and is slated to debut on Disney+ this year as well. We also got a glimpse at the Loki series, which brings back Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief. Other MCU shows in the works for the streaming service include Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and the animated What If. WandaVision does not yet have a release date set, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Marvel.com.