There have been two major questions on which the premise of WandaVision seems to be based on- who created the pseudo-reality in Westview and who will be saving the innocent townspeople by breaking it. For the latter, there have been various plausible candidates, ranging from Wanda (if she comes to her senses), Vision, Doctor Strange, Monica, and strangely, some have even pitched Jimmy Woo as the one who will end the "Hex." But an MCU fan has penned a solid theory that points the finger at an unexpected possibility- Wanda's son Billy as the one who is going to undo the warping of reality.

Till now, it is being strongly suggested that Wanda is the one in complete control of the town and its people. Her psyche, over her grief of losing Vision, has unhinged to the point that she is not aware that she is causing pain to the people of Westview by suppressing their real identity.

While every episode of WandaVision so far has been an ode to a few memorable sitcoms of a particular decade, a Reddit user has pointed out the stark similarities the core story of the series shares with an original Twilight Zone episode, "It's a Good Life," which aired back in 1963. And most importantly how its sequel episode predicts what will bring the sitcom-land of Wanda to a screeching halt in WandaVision.

In the episode, we meet six-year-old Anthony Fremont who possesses the power to warp reality and has used his abilities to exert control over his town, Peaksville, Ohio. He isolated the town by erasing the rest of the world, creating his own bubble of reality, much like what Wanda has done with Westview. And just like her, he is forcing the people of the town to bend to his wishes as they are afraid of the monster he has become and of his godlike powers through which he can banish them to a place from which there is no return. We already know that the people of Westview in WandaVision are undergoing immense pain as a result of Wanda (or whoever she is maybe working with) suppressing their true self.

In Twilight Zone episode, the story sees the people of the town, even Anthony's parents, following his rules under which they always have to think happy thoughts and constantly appreciate all his actions, no matter how cruel. We have already seen the grave consequence that befalls the ones who try to crack the fake reality in Westview and their fear when a "scene" doesn't go as planned.

In the story, the people of Peaksville weren't provided any access to the tv channels and were instead subjected to watching what the "monster" wanted them to see. While we are yet to see a Westview resident watching anything on TV, it is not a hard guess that Wanda is censoring whatever they get to see- nothing too close to "real" life, of course. While WandaVision does resemble this particular Twilight Zone episode, what really matters is its sequel episode.

The story of Anthony was completed in a sequel episode, "It's Still A Good Life," set 40 years after "It's a Good Life." The people of Peaksville are still living under Anthony rule, who is in his late 40s, and still following his wishes. But now, he has a daughter, named Audrey who possesses his psychic powers. To cut the long story, soon she reverses whatever her father had done and brought back the rest of the erased world.

The reddit theory postulates that just like Anthony, Wanda now has children of her, of which Billy seems to have inherited her powers. So, he will be the one to overpower Wanda and undo her "hex" in Westview, thus restoring the people of the town to their respective lives.

The theory further adds that it will happen once WandaVision reaches the 2000s as the sequel episode took place in 2003 but as we know, the series has already covered the decade. But even then, given how Wanda seems to have no control over the twins, with or without her powers, and the fact that they are so conscious of her fake construct, it does appear that the twins are here for a reason. It is either because they are, as fake "Pietro" says, "demon spawn" i.e., shards of Mephisto's soul or they have a more significant role further ahead.

Seeing as Episode 6 hinted at the possibility that Billy is going to be more powerful than his mother as it was him and not Wanda who sensed that Vision was dying after he crossed the barrier, the theory seems all the more plausible. Right? You can check out the complete theory here.