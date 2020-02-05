Marvel fans were recently treated to a first look at the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, albeit a very brief one. Brief though it may have been, the footage was quite revealing, perhaps more than intended, if one is willing to read between the lines a bit. It's been stated in the past by Marvel head Kevin Feige that the show will directly connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch set to appear in both projects. The footage from WandaVision could have revealed a major, evil connection the two projects will share.

I've had a theory kicking around my head ever since the cast for WandaVision was announced, knowing that it would somehow link up to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After seeing the initial teaser, I'm convinced that this theory is at least a little more than half-baked and am ready to share it with you fine folks. Let's start with the basics. Scott Derrickson, who helmed Doctor Strange, up until very recently, was on board to helm the sequel as well. Derrickson and Marvel parted ways amicably just months before production was scheduled to begin. But Derrickson worked on the sequel for a long time and, since it shares connective tissue with WandaVision, he's got some insider info. This is something he recently stated on Twitter after the teaser dropped, promising the show will be great.

"WandaVision is gonna be great. #InsideInformation."

That, on its own, is innocuous enough, but let's dig a little deeper. One thing we know is that Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill wanted Nightmare to be the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Derrickson has left the director's chair, he's staying on as a producer and the indication is that Marvel Studios is going to keep the main story in place. Assuming that's true, that leaves us with Nightmare as a major upcoming MCU villain and that is at the center of my theory.

For those who may not be familiar, Nightmare first appeared in Strange Tales #110 and was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. In the pages of Marvel Comics, he is the ruler of the Dream Dimension, a terrifying realm where he brings humans in their sleep. Not for nothing, but Nightmare also rides a rad horse named Dreamstalker. We've heard rumors that Nightmare will be gender-swapped in the movie, turning the villain into a woman.

With that, we get to the main point of my theory. Much of the imagery in the Wandavision Super Bowl teaser footage is dream-like. Vision, as we know from the end of Infinity War, is dead. Yet, he and Wanda are living a seemingly ideal existence in a bunch of various sitcom scenarios. Be that as it may, a few shots in the trailer indicate that these sitcom moments may be a facade, and not at all based in reality. Given what we know about Nightmare, doesn't that sound like something the villain would be capable of doing to Wanda? Trapping her in the Dream Dimension and showing her the life she could have had with her departed love Vision?

The last piece of the puzzle for me is Kathryn Hahn. We know the Parks and Recreation and Bad Moms actress is set to star in WandaVision, but Marvel has been quiet regarding her role. Kevin Feige was only willing to reveal that she will be playing the "nosey neighbor." Is it possible that Hahn is secretly playing Nightmare and is the one who has trapped Wanda in this dream/nightmare? That would make for quite the reveal. Not only that, but Hahn is a very capable and accomplished actress. It would make every bit of sense for Marvel to cast her in a major role, like that of a big-time villain. Simply being a side character might seem like something of a waste of her talents.

Whether or not this proves to be true is up in the air, but all of the pieces seem to be in place. It would certainly explain the weird vibes we got in the teaser and would be one heck of a way to set the stage for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2021. We'll have to see how this all unfolds when WandaVision debuts on Disney+ this December from Marvel.

