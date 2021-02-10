Many WandaVision fans are convinced that Wanda is the one to be blamed for kidnapping the people of Westview and trapping them in a pseudo-reality. And the incriminating evidence does level fingers at the Avenger. But at the same time, it is becoming more and more obvious that not only is Wanda not really in control of what is happening in Westview, didn't create the sitcom-world within it, and has no hold whatsoever over its people, but also, she is not the one who brought Vision back to life.

The pervading theory, according to SWORD and the larger section of the MCU fans is that Wanda is controlling Westview. In Episode 5, even Vision came to the conclusion that she is puppeteering the people of the town. If we just see the surface of the events, without going deeper, it indeed appears that Wanda is the mastermind. But dig a little deeper and you will find that when Wanda tells Vision that she doesn't know "how any of this started in the first place," she might not be lying.

Are Wanda and Agnes co-conspirators?

Like the scene early on in the episode, Agnes appeared the second Wanda admitted that she needs help to tackle the continuously crying twins. While it does appear that distractions or help appears the second Wanda needs them, it's only Agnes' appearance that doesn't surprise Wanda, which hints that she is making her arrival happen.

But towards the end of the episode, even though the "wrong" Pietro's arrival stopped Vision from confronting Wanda, the latter was genuinely surprised and shocked to see him there. It looks more like she wasn't the one to bring him to her door- someone didn't want Wanda to tell Vision why she is in Westview in the first place if she didn't create the sitcom-reality.

Now, many have pointed out how when Vision hesitatingly refuses Agnes' help in caring for the twins, her breaking character and directly asking Wanda about whether she should "take it from the top" means that she and Wanda are in this together. But notice how visibly scared Agnes (who we are pretty sure is really Agatha Harkness) is when the scene doesn't pan out as per the "script"- she is afraid of Wanda. But Wanda is equally confused by the sudden change in her demeanour, which paints an altogether different picture.

While the Agatha Harkness in the comics was Wanda's mentor and well-wisher, here she appears more like a lackey, a helping hand/spy put in place to help/supervise Wanda and her life. Had she been Wanda's friend or co-conspirator from the beginning, Agnes wouldn't have asked her if she can indeed reverse death when the twins ask their mother to bring Sparky, their pet dog back to life. In fact, Agnes is genuinely scared that she is, in a way, responsible for the death of Wanda's sons' dog.

Them being in this together is once again hinted when Wanda isn't much bothered when the kids age up twice in front of Agnes and even carelessly uses magic in her presence. But again, this is something she would have done from day one if this "nosy neighbour" of hers was her partner in crime.

Wanda's interaction with Agnes in Episode 5 paints a very different picture- that even though Wanda is in charge of Westview in a way, she is not the only one with the reins. And whoever that someone (heavy dibs on Mephisto) is, not only are they in a dominating position but also, Agnes is in cahoots with them.

Wanda protected Monica

Ever since Wanda ejected Monica from the sitcom-world with a tremendous force, we have been wondering how the latter survived the same without any injury. Now Monica clarifies in Episode 5 that the landing shouldn't have been injury-free but it was because Monica consciously chose to protect her. Clearly, this is not a sign of someone who is off their rockers and just blasting people away in a blind rage? In fact, the part where Wanda sees a zombified-form of Vision could just be a warning from whoever is actually in control in response to her protecting Monica by driving her away from harm's way after she blew her cover by uttering Ultron's name.

When Wanda leaves Westview to confront Tyler Hayward, Monica puts up the most logical question- that it was her Wanda choose to help in delivering the kids. As we earlier said, whenever Wanda needs help, it's Agnes who knocks on the door. But on the day of her delivery, it is Monica a.k.a. Geraldine who arrives at her doorstep. Wanda subconsciously trusted Monica to help in delivering her kids instead of Agnes or any of the countless Westview residents.

This once again proves that 1), Agnes and Wanda are not working together and 2) Wanda is not the hardcore villain she is perceived to be. She wanted someone who was not part of the sitcom reality to deliver her kids- now if everyone was under her control, why would she seek someone who didn't belong to her construct?

Wanda did not bring Vision to life

From Monica's little experiment in the latest episode, we know that Wanda has the power of rewriting the appearance of what already exists. But as far as bringing back the dead is concerned, she has confirmed that she can't revive someone who is dead. In Episode 5, when Sparky dies, the way she explains how death is forever and can't be reversed implies two things- she clearly believes in the "forever" aspect of death and can't "fix the dead," no matter whether they are living beings or a synthezoid like Vision. If she could reverse death, wouldn't she do it for her kids? Or did her morals suddenly precedence?

Ever since Pietro was mentioned, his return has been expected. But MCU's Pietro's died back in Age of Ultron so instead, we get Peter from the X-Men films. Now, if she could raise the dead and allegedly wanted Pietro with her, wouldn't she bring back her own brother, instead of a different version altogether?

Also, she clearly didn't anticipate Pietro showing up- that shocked and confused expression doesn't sit well for someone who is being painted as the ultimate brains behind the whole construct. But Vision has clearly been revived and the X-Men version of Pietro is here. And if the evidence is taken into account, Wanda is simply incapable of accomplishing either.

The fake-reality is not Wanda's creation either.

Remember, when Vision awakened Norm, he didn't say "Wanda" but repeatedly said that a certain "she" is inside his head in Episode 5? Wanda even tells Vision that she doesn't know when or how everything that has been happening started- she has no idea how everyone's real identity in Westview has been suppressed or how the sitcom-bubble was created in the first place.

This is further confirmed by how Wanda has been stumped by the how the people in Westview sometimes behave- not surprised-stumped at "Whoa, how did they break my hold over them?" but truly shocked by what is happening, be it her interaction with Dottie or the Harts in the first episode. There have been other inconsistencies as well- her magic doesn't work on her twins, her multiple attempts to make the stork disappear in Episode 3 failed, Vision is already fully aware the everything is wrong in Westview, Sparky appeared without Wanda's knowledge and died without her knowing.

Now, though Wanda did steal Vision's body from the SWORD headquarters, our theory is that she took the step after she came to know that SWORD was experimenting on him against his wishes of not being used as a weapon. Seeing that Hayward didn't bother to divulge the crucial info about Wanda breaking into SWORD to whisk away Vision's corpse earlier, reinforces our hypothesis. He is only sharing it now because he has sufficiently established that Wanda is a "terrorist" who can't be trusted.

So, maybe, after stealing Vision's body, she arrived in Westview (though why she chose the place is still an enigma whether or not she is the real villain) and then fell for a devilish deal with someone more powerful than her to bring Vision back to life. But while the initial bargain was something else (maybe her powers), this other being had ulterior motives (like wanting Wanda's kids) and thus cooked up the sitcom-reality to keep her pacified.

But now the cracks are showing, as Wanda is becoming aware of what is happening, so it's more of losing her shot at a happy life that is keeping her here or the safety of Vision and also, her twins now. And whenever even this doesn't seem to keep the situation balanced, Peter Maximoff from another universe is dropped in Westview as a distraction.

It's true that for now, there are tons of other things happening in the show that can't be explained and do seem to stick to what the storyline and the SWORD director (who is obviously up to no good) is deadset on implying- that it's all Wanda's doing. And if not for all the evidence pointing otherwise, Wanda's obvious confusion and lack of control (which should not have been there if she had been the one controlling it all), we would have been more than happy to jump on the Wanda-is-a-villain-now bandwagon. The latest episode of WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+.