A brand new trailer for WandaVision has made its way online. The latest footage from the Marvel Cinematic Universe series was revealed as part of the huge Disney investor day presentation. While we had seen a trailer previously, this gives us a much better sense of the madness that is going to be at hand when Scarlet Witch and Vision make their way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As promised, we are getting an action-packed show mixed with an assortment of classic sitcoms quite unlike anything we've seen from Marvel Studios before.

Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch, with Paul Bettany back as Vision. This will have the distinction of being the first in a new wave of live-action MCU shows that will be firmly connected to the movies. Even though Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. took place in the same universe, it always felt a bit disconnected. Other live-action shows of the MCU era, such as Daredevil and the other Netflix offerings, felt even more distant. It's also clear, based on all of the footage we've seen so far, that these shows will look cinematic, with the budgets to make it happen. Disney is taking these very seriously.

This was just one of many Disney+ projects teased during the huge online event. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also shared trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If? Much like the rest of Disney's vast empire, Disney+ is going to be the future destination for much of the MCU. But with this franchise specifically, the expansion to TV represents something entirely new, while providing opportunities to give different characters and types of stories the spotlight.

Other live-action MCU shows currently in the works include She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. We also got a glimpse behind the scenes of Ms. Marvel during the presentation, which will bring Kamala Khan into the fold. As previously promised, these characters will go beyond the small screen and will make their way to the movies as well. Case in point, Kamala Khan will also appear in Captain Marvel 2 alongside Brie Larson's hero. WandaVision arrives on January 15 on Disney+. Be sure to check out the trailer from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.