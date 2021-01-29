Marvel Studios has released yet another look at WandaVision, taking Marvel Cinematic Universe fans beyond episode 4. The future is seemingly dark in what has been called the "Westview anomaly." As of today, episode 4 of the hit Marvel series is streaming on Disney+, where it is providing MCU fans with some much-needed answers. However, there is still a lot going on that has no explanation at this point in time. There are no SPOILERS for WandaVision episode 4 below.

While WandaVision episode 4 provides some answers and brings back some familiar MCU faces, the new footage from Marvel Studios teases even more questions with the future of the show. Does Vision end up leaving Westview? We don't know for sure, but the new footage certainly makes it seem like he'll be making it out of the sitcom reality that he has been in with Wanda. We can hear the character ask, "What is outside of Westview?" as he comes close to the forcefield keeping people in and out of Westview.

In another part of the new WandaVision footage, we can see Vision on his knees in what appears to be just outside of Westview. S.W.O.R.D. stations are clearly visible in the background of this particular scene. However, just like any good teaser or trailer, there are a lot more questions than answers, which is exactly what MCU fans have come to expect. In addition to Vision possibly leaving Westview, we also get a tease of some of the new sitcoms, like a take on the Modern Family style of filming. While we're getting more MCU vibes as the show continues, it is still rooted firmly in classic sitcoms.

The latest look at WandaVision also brings up another question as to how S.W.O.R.D. may be able to get into Westview by sending a truck full of a mystery substance into the barrier, which is glowing red. Intruders, like S.W.O.R.D. are definitely being kept out, but it looks like Captain Monica Rambeau may have some tricks up her sleeve to get into the alternate reality that is happening in New Jersey. As to why it's New Jersey, that is a whole other topic, but MCU fans are pretty confident that the area has been taken from the comic book source material.

Previous episode 4 teasers revealed that Randall Park's Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis make their Disney+ debuts. Woo is working with Captain Monica Rambeau, who was thrown out of Westview by Wanda when she started talking about Pietro and Ultron. It is also revealed that Woo's voice is what we have heard in previous episodes calling out to Wanda. Without getting into details, episode 4 provides hardcore fans with a better idea of what WandaVision is all about. Episode 4 is currently streaming, and you can check out the latest footage above, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.