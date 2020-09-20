The first trailer for the upcoming WandaVision Disney+ series has been released. The footage is trippy and intriguing, but Marvel Studios has yet to announce a concrete release date. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were under the assumption that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series was going to debut first on Disney+, but it looks like WandaVision will be the first out of the gate. With that being said, the first MCU TV series looks like it was made for the big screen in terms of production value.

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany's Vision are the obvious stars of the WandaVision Disney+ series and they are featured front and center. With Thanos killing off vision in Avengers: Infinity War, and not seeing him return in Avengers: Endgame, the trailer for the upcoming series will comes off as strange. If anything, the series looks like a fever dream, perhaps one in the mind of Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. That has yet to be confirmed, but the show looks trippy and dream-like.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and it marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Things are definitely not what they seem in the trailer, but something oddly familiar is keeping everything together. Is this a dream that will set Wanda into her madness in the comic books? Or is this something completely new?

Marvel Studios has always been good at keeping things a secret, and WandaVision proves to be no different. The only thing that is obvious here is that they are pulling from classic sitcoms and filtering through a Marvel Comics lens. Ozzie and Harriet seems to be the sitcom witnessed the most in the first trailer for WandaVision though there are hints of others that we saw earlier this year. The Brady Bunch, Family Ties, Bewitched, and I Love Lucy are all shown in our first substantial look at the first MCU TV series.

While this is a substantial look at WandaVision, it reveals a lot more questions than answers, which is something that all good trailers provide. We still have no idea how Vision is back and why this is taking place in the world of some of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. It's a fever dream of American culture and Marvel Comics, all rolled into a few minutes of footage that is sure to get all MCU fans ready for its release. As to when that will be, specifically, that is unclear. Disney+ has hinted that it will be before the end of the year, so many are speculating that it will premiere after The Mandalorian season 2, which launches on October 30th.

