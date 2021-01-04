The latest WandaVision TV trailer teases a retro style theme song by Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. As it turns out, the highly anticipated series could have more than one theme song when it premieres next week. Marvel Studios and Disney have confirmed that the Academy Award-winning songwriting duo have written multiple songs for WandaVision. As for the first song teased in the latest trailer, it is very much in line with a classic sitcom theme from the 1960s, painting a picture of an idyllic time for Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

Family Ties, The Brady Bunch, Dick van Dyke, and Bewitched are just a few of the classic sitcoms WandaVision pays tribute to. Those influences are all featured in the latest trailer, along with several new teases, which includes a mysterious voice trying to contact Wanda. There's also that catchy music that will likely get stuck in everybody's head. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez penned unique songs for several episodes, spanning from the 1950s to the early 2000s. Lopez says, "WandaVision is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project. When the director, Matt Shakman - an old friend from my college days - pitched it to us, we didn't have to think about it." He goes on to say, "We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone."

🎶 They're a newlywed couple, just moved to town 🎶 Marvel Studios' #WandaVision starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus featuring original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. pic.twitter.com/EGdHisEENa — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 4, 2021

Kristen Anderson-Lopez says, "I grew up in the '80s watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long." By the looks of the promotional material for WandaVision, Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were a perfect fit to write these new songs. "Episodes from I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, and Family Ties shaped who I am and how I move through the world. So this project was a dream come true," says the composer. It's unclear how many songs that the duo wrote for the upcoming series. WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer says that the Marvel Cinematic Universe series is "a love letter to the golden age of television." However, the writer and studio are looking to do a lot more than just pay tribute to the history of sitcoms. "We're paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we're also trying to blaze new territory," Schaeffer explained. So far, it's tough to get a grasp on what is happening in the promotional material, which is exactly how Marvel Studios wants to keep it.

Marvel Studios' WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. Composer is Christophe Beck, and theme (for certain episodes) is by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision kicks off on Disney+ on January 15th, 2021.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was the one who came up with the classic sitcom idea for WandaVision after realizing that he was sick of watching the news. "Certainly I was using it as an escape from reality where things could be tied up in a nice bow in 30 minutes," he says. It's hard to tell where the reality and the fantasy end in the promotional material for WandaVision, though we'll get some answers very soon. You can check out the latest trailer and theme song above, thanks to the official WandaVision Twitter account.