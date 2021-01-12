One of the strangest characters in the whole of the MCU is the android Vision, who was created by Tony Stark to be the perfect robot but ended up becoming something much more complex. Now Vision is headlining his own MCU project, WandaVision. In an interview, Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, revealed how the upcoming series helped him understand his character's fundamental nature.

"You know what? That's Vision. I was really worried about maintaining who Vision is, but then I realized, "Actually, Vision was partly Ultron. Partly Jarvis, partly Tony Stark." He's always been becoming something, and there's always an addition. He's been growing up. We watch him [be] born, for God's sake. And then he's sort of naive but omnipotent and, as the films go by, become more and more human. Because that's the sort of center of his interest: humanity. The irony is he becomes sort of uber-human... I realized, actually, this can take a bit of Dick Van Dyke thrown in, a little bit of Hugh Laurie, a little bit of Bryan Cranston. Because at his core, what Vision is is just decent and kind and really in love with Wanda."

While Vision is technically a machine, his relationship with Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch helped him understand the softer human emotions like love and longing. WandaVision will explore those themes even further, as Wanda tries to bring Vision back from the dead using her powers, and constructs an artificial reality for them to live in peacefully, modeled in the vein of classic sitcoms.

While that is how the series will start off, Wanda's illusions will soon begin to fall apart. Once that happens, Paul Bettany revealed in a previous interview that WandaVision will transform into a full-on MCU action blockbuster.

"We hurtled through the decades and we hit different genres of sitcoms and then Vision begins to think that this is getting a little weird and, in the end, you end up in [a] full, MCU action movie."

Traditionally, Marvel television series like Luke Cage and Daredevil had little overlap with the MCU films. WandaVision is set to change that, as showrunner Kevin Feige has confirmed that the series will lead directly into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man 3.

What is less certain is whether or not there will be a place for Vision in the MCU once WandaVision ends. Bettany has declared that he would love to play Vision as long as the character has a place in the franchise. It remains to be seen whether WandaVision will end with Vision being laid to rest for good this time, or continuing his adventures in the next phase of the MCU.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The series premieres on January 15 on Disney+. This news originated at Screenrant.