Paul Bettany hopes that Vision will still be around after WandaVision wraps up. The actor has enjoyed playing the superhero for a number of years now, but the character is technically deceased in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Vision died at the end of Infinity War at the hands of Thanos, which scarred MCU fans upon first viewings. With Vision not showing up in Avengers: Endgame, his fate was sealed, though that has all changed with upcoming WandaVision Disney+ series.

In a new interview, Paul Bettany was asked what the future holds for Vision now that he has returned in WandaVision. "I'm going to not speak on that one," replied the actor. Marvel Studios keeps all of their secrets under lock and key, so it makes sense that Bettany cannot come forward and discuss the future. However, he did have this to say.

"I love playing the Vision. I would absolutely love to continue in some way, shape or form, in the universe. I love this character, and I think that, as you will see when you get to watch this, anything is possible. We can break all kinds of rules. It's very rich storytelling, and it's full of many opportunities to tell all sorts of different stories. I love being involved, and it's been a ride of a lifetime."

One can already tell that WandaVision is breaking all of the rules. For one, and most importantly, Vision is seemingly alive. Secondly, Marvel Studios seems to have thrown out the rule book when it comes to the MCU in terms of their typical storyline structure. The upcoming series, which was inspired by a scene in Avengers: Infinity War, is filtered through the lens of classic TV sitcoms from over the years, which is unlike anything anyone ever thought would be coming from Marvel Studios. It looks playful with some dark tones waiting just below the surface.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman recently teased what fans can expect when the show premieres. "It's a full MCU extravaganza, so there are the big dramatic moments, and the high stakes life-or-death moments," says Shakman. "And Paul and Lizzie are absolutely up for the challenge of those heartbreaking beats, so we had to go there as well." Even with a few trailers and TV spots, MCU fans still really have no idea what Shakman and crew have crafted for Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

Elizabeth Olsen commented on WandaVision's release recently. "I'm just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited," Olsen said. "This show will explore why she's known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We've always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it's an exciting opportunity." Regardless, the MCU fans are ready to see what all the fuss is about. Thankfully, the wait is almost over. The interview with Paul Bettany and Matt Shakman was originally conducted by SFX Magazine.