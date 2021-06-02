It has yet to be revealed by the brass at Marvel Studios if we are ever going to see Paul Bettany return as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the conclusion of WandaVision. The Actor has been a part of this universe for a long time and there is certainly room to explore the character further. But, as Bettany recently revealed, he is not currently under contract with the studio, so there are no guarantees at this point.

Paul Bettany, who made his MCU debut as the voice of Jarvis in Iron Man, the movie that started it all, returned as Vision in WandaVision. While his character is technically dead, the reveal of White Vision in the show's finale certainly left the door open for more from Bettany in the future. However, in a recent interview, Bettany explained that his future has not yet been discussed. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't have a contract. I don't know that. I don't know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn't look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

Vision, as we came to know him in Avengers: Age of Ultron, met his demise at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The character made his unlikely return in WandaVision, as Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda essentially managed to bring him back from the dead. Though, by the time the series wrapped up, Wanda stopped the dark magic she was using to keep her seemingly idyllic world together. And with that, Vision was seemingly gone again. But White Vision remains and that is a thread that has been left dangling.

As we've seen, sometimes these threads will dangle for years without being pulled. Thanos was teased for several years before making a truly meaningful appearance in Infinity War. Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination hasn't been seen since 2008's Incredible Hulk, but will return in the She-Hulk series on Disney+. This to say, we may not see White Vision any time soon, but Kevin Feige and the brass at Marvel Studios could certainly circle back to Paul Bettany at some point down the line.

What we know for sure is that MCU slate is extremely packed for the next few years. Not only do we have a ton of movies, such as Black Widow and Eternals, not to mention the Fantastic Four reboot, coming down the pipeline, but the Disney+ side of things is jam-packed as well. Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion and many other TV shows are on the way. This to say, there will be ample opportunity for Paul Bettany to return, and he has indicated in the past that he would be happy to keep playing Vision. The ball is squarely in Marvel's court. This news comes to us via The Playlist.