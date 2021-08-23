The hashtag #WandaVisionDay is starting to trend with Marvel fans worldwide celebrating the anniversary of Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the hit series WandaVision. Featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision was a big hit with fans when it debuted on Disney+ earlier this year. The show officially marked the beginning of the MCU's Phase Four.

Over the course of nine episodes, Marvel fans came to be especially fond of Olsen's Wanda and Bettany's Vision. By living out television tropes in the vein of I Love Lucy and other sitcoms, the couple became extra popular as fans digested every episode to get to the bottom of the mystery. Also on the show, it was revealed that their TV anniversary was on Aug. 23. Marvel fans saw this as an opportunity to celebrate Wanda and Vision with a stream of social media posts acknowledging this anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary to Westview's power couple, Wanda Maximoff and The Vision," tweets MCU Stan Account on Twitter. Along with a couple of photos of Wanda and Vision, the fan also posted a screenshot of the calendar shown on the series revealing their special anniversary date.

Happy Anniversary to Westview's power couple, Wanda Maximoff and The Vision. #WandaVisionDaypic.twitter.com/8HElzO29TS — MCU Stan Account (@MCUstan2011) August 23, 2021

"Happy Anniversary to the most powerful couple of the whole MCU," another fan tweeted using the #WandaVisionDay hashtag. Also included were images featuring the quote, "You're my sadness and my hope, but mostly, you're my love."

Happy Anniversary to the most powerful couple of the whole MCU.#WandaVisionDaypic.twitter.com/b3bMeQXP6m — ange • fear street | shang chi | ???? (@4nge_welch) August 23, 2021

And another fan writes, "Happy anniversary to Wanda and Vision. Can't wait for the moment they get to say hello again."

Happy anniversary to Wanda and Vision. Can’t wait for the moment they get to say hello again. ???? #WandaVisionpic.twitter.com/G6NjbjRmGY — alias (@itsjustanotherx) August 23, 2021

WandaVision was created by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman. It picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame with Wanda Maximoff and Vision now living a sitcom-like existence in the town of Westview, New Jersey, where they try to conceal the true nature of their identities. The two must endure various television tropes from across the decades, but despite the seemingly idyllic life, it's very clear that things are not quite as they seem in this world.

Along with Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision features Kathryn Hahn in an acclaimed role as Agatha Harkness. A big hit with critics, WandaVision is nominated for 23 Primetime Emmy Awards this year. This includes acting awards for Olsen, Bettany, and Hahn, each of whom had been widely praised for their respective performances. Previously, the show won big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, with Olsen and Hahn winning acting awards and WandaVision getting the win for Best Show.

There are no plans for WandaVision to get another series on Disney+, but this doesn't mean we have seen the last of these characters. Olsen will return as Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with the Sam Raimi-directed sequel set to be released on March 25, 2022. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has also teased that we'll see Hahn back as Agatha in the MCU, though it's currently unclear when that will be. As for Bettany, it's similarly unknown when he could be back as Vision, but it seems likely to happen at some point. You can watch WandaVision on Disney+ and you can see what the fans are saying about #WandaVisionDay on Twitter.

Happy anniversary Wanda and Vision ???? pic.twitter.com/h1pu8fuHZf — Deadpool (@itswadewilson) August 23, 2021

happy anniversary to Wanda & Vision<3 #WandaVisionpic.twitter.com/TWV2EOr13G — meg’s in a reading slump | azriel's gf (REAL) (@megblackthorn) August 23, 2021

"Wanda? Is there something special about today?"



Well, August 23rd happens to be my birthday, but, most recently, Wanda and Vision's "anniversary" on #WandaVision. So, thank you @wandavision's team for that slight detail that felt like a present. pic.twitter.com/2aprMvaXAr — Eduardo Basan (@ParadoxSiphon) August 23, 2021

can't believe wanda marked lover's two year anniversary on her and vision's calendar with a little heart, what a swiftie pic.twitter.com/Pa3q3vG5VM — michal ᗢ is still reading atyd (@tooinloveswift) August 23, 2021

Happy Anniversary Wanda and Vision; in my mind, you grew old together. I love you too much, my favorite couple. ❤️#WandaVision — ًLizzie Emmy Nominee (@scarletsersi) August 23, 2021

today is wanda & vision’s first anniversary of surviving they first dinner party! pic.twitter.com/CIjmEcpQux — nina (@scorsodio) August 23, 2021

We'd like to take this time to wish Wanda and Vision a happy anniversary! ???????? pic.twitter.com/eKHfROo0oi — syfy (@syfy_culture) August 23, 2021

today, is wanda and vision’s anniversary day

the best MCU couple pic.twitter.com/Kkm3n1JPaB — cece ᗢ what if…? era (@avngrxt) August 23, 2021

Today would be the anniversary of Wanda and Vision!



???????? pic.twitter.com/izeVOq6LAd — Best of Scarlet Witch (@badpostMaximoff) August 23, 2021