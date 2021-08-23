The hashtag #WandaVisionDay is starting to trend with Marvel fans worldwide celebrating the anniversary of Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the hit series WandaVision. Featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision was a big hit with fans when it debuted on Disney+ earlier this year. The show officially marked the beginning of the MCU's Phase Four.
Over the course of nine episodes, Marvel fans came to be especially fond of Olsen's Wanda and Bettany's Vision. By living out television tropes in the vein of I Love Lucy and other sitcoms, the couple became extra popular as fans digested every episode to get to the bottom of the mystery. Also on the show, it was revealed that their TV anniversary was on Aug. 23. Marvel fans saw this as an opportunity to celebrate Wanda and Vision with a stream of social media posts acknowledging this anniversary.
"Happy Anniversary to Westview's power couple, Wanda Maximoff and The Vision," tweets MCU Stan Account on Twitter. Along with a couple of photos of Wanda and Vision, the fan also posted a screenshot of the calendar shown on the series revealing their special anniversary date.
"Happy Anniversary to the most powerful couple of the whole MCU," another fan tweeted using the #WandaVisionDay hashtag. Also included were images featuring the quote, "You're my sadness and my hope, but mostly, you're my love."
And another fan writes, "Happy anniversary to Wanda and Vision. Can't wait for the moment they get to say hello again."
WandaVision was created by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman. It picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame with Wanda Maximoff and Vision now living a sitcom-like existence in the town of Westview, New Jersey, where they try to conceal the true nature of their identities. The two must endure various television tropes from across the decades, but despite the seemingly idyllic life, it's very clear that things are not quite as they seem in this world.
Along with Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision features Kathryn Hahn in an acclaimed role as Agatha Harkness. A big hit with critics, WandaVision is nominated for 23 Primetime Emmy Awards this year. This includes acting awards for Olsen, Bettany, and Hahn, each of whom had been widely praised for their respective performances. Previously, the show won big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, with Olsen and Hahn winning acting awards and WandaVision getting the win for Best Show.
There are no plans for WandaVision to get another series on Disney+, but this doesn't mean we have seen the last of these characters. Olsen will return as Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with the Sam Raimi-directed sequel set to be released on March 25, 2022. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has also teased that we'll see Hahn back as Agatha in the MCU, though it's currently unclear when that will be. As for Bettany, it's similarly unknown when he could be back as Vision, but it seems likely to happen at some point. You can watch WandaVision on Disney+ and you can see what the fans are saying about #WandaVisionDay on Twitter.