The season finale of WandaVision raised more questions than it answered. One of the biggest dangling plot threads involves the character known as "White Vision", which is a re-assembled version of the traditional Vision, who left abruptly before the end of the finale after regaining his memories. According to WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer, "White Vision" was never meant to be a major part of the show's ending.

"[There's no scene of where White Vision is in the world] because the point is that he's not [Wanda's] guy. That's not the man that she had children with. That's not the one who's been in the sitcom world with him. That's not the one that she said goodbye to on a hill in Wakanda. That's the body and the data. So for the purposes of me and my job on the show, and what I focus on, where he ends up is an afterthought to the story proper."

Near the end of WandaVision, audiences learned that the Vision they had seen interacting with Wanda and raising a family in Westview was actually a construct that Wanda had created using her magic to make up for the loss of the true Vision at the hands of Thanos. In the final episode, Wanda's Vision had a brief tussle with "White Vision", which quickly devolved into both versions of the superhero android trying to reconcile their existence with each other, ultimately concluding that both are the "true" Vision, in different ways.

This means that even though the Vision created by Wanda is now dead, there is the other, "White" version of the character still out there somewhere. Some fans criticized the way in which this resolution was gained, which tracks with the MCU's notorious habit of finding a way to bring back popular characters who have died, even if it cheapens the concept of death and loss within the franchise. According to Schaeffer, the resolution works because it follows Vision's arc of constant self-analysis and discovery.

"What I love about how we chose to handle that is it feels to me very true to our characterization of Vision. Vision's whole thing is identity; his whole thing is, 'I was a voice and then I was a body. And now I'm a memory.' There's a constant sort of self-analysis of 'What am I?' So to me it doesn't feel like a Marvel cheat of like, 'Now there's another one out there.' It actually feels very, very right. There's a constant reinvention of what is the essence of Vision."

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision features an ensemble lead cast consisting of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The full series is currently available to stream on Disney+ in most regions of the world. This news first appeared at CinemaBlend.