WandaVision signals a big change to the way the MCU operates. Not only is the project a streaming series rather than a movie, but the show has been noticeably light on crime fighting or fancy action sequences so far. But according to head writer and producer Jac Schaeffer, there was a precedent set for WandaVision in the MCU by Thor: Ragnarok, in terms of using bright colors and imaginative humor to show new sides to a superhero story.

"[Ragnarok] was really the movie, for me, that broke my brain. I thought it was just so daring and so exciting. Smashing the mold, and taking all the colors and throwing them around. We've been very flattered that people think [WandaVision is] so original and so unique, and in my mind I'm like, 'Well, there was Ragnarok and that was pretty crazy.'"

As you delve deeper into WandaVision, it becomes clear that the show is a character study of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, and the trauma she has experienced since her start in the MCU in Avengers: Age of Ultron. According to Schaeffer, the aim of giving Wanda her own solo project, and making it a television series was to give audiences a more intimate glimpse into her inner turmoil.

"We've seen [Wanda's] big power - the head tilt that scares everyone and is so amazing. We haven't really seen her joy. We've never had an opportunity to see her be funny and to see her be in mundane circumstances... We were very against making a parody. I can't imagine this as a movie because we really require the television aesthetic in order to break it. You need to feel closed in, feel the smaller aspect ratio, feel the different film qualities, lighting styles, all of that."

While the show started out with Wanda living a life of suburban bliss with her boyfriend Vision in a false reality that she created, it is becoming increasingly clear that something deeply sinister is going on. Viewers are still not sure whether Wanda is the victim or the villain of the whole piece, and the true fate of Vision is still as much of a question mark as it was at the start of the series.

Since we know that the events of WandaVision will directly set up the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is clear that the series is leading up to a dark ending. How dark that end will be remains to be seen. But it is unlikely that things are going to end well for Wanda or Vision, one of the unlikeliest romantic pairings in fiction, who seem doomed to always yearn for but never find lasting happiness.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes air Fridays on Disney+. IndieWire brought us this news first.