That's a wrap! Marvel's WandaVision has officially wrapped filming. This is set to be one of the first new live-action shows set firmly within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which are being produced for the Disney+ streaming service. While much still remains mysterious about this project in particular, season 1 (assuming this isn't a one-and-done) is in the can ahead of its December release.

Taylor Grabowsky, who serves as a crew member on Disney+ sitcom WandaVision, took to Instagram to share a photo from the wrap party in Atlanta, Georgia. The photo showcases the large cast and crew gathered together celebrating the conclusion of filming. It, unfortunately, doesn't tell us anything new about the show itself, but it does promise that we are one step closer to it becoming a reality. Grabowsky had this to say in the caption provided with the photo.

"Fam. Guys, I may or may not have gone a little overboard on the photobooth, though how can you not with these #beauts?! Thankful for the best crew in the world, and not only were they up to the challenge, every person here helped to make this show beyond special! Love you guys!!"

WandaVision sees the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, alongside Paul Bettany as Vision. The show will be one part classic sitcom, and one part MCU spectacle. The brief footage we saw in the Disney+ teaser last month showcased some serious weirdness, with the show parodying many classic sitcoms, along with some trippy imagery. Given that Vision died at the end of Infinity War, it still remains to be seen how he's going to make a return here. There's also the matter of the twins who, in the pages of Marvel Comics, are named William and Thomas and have been teased in the footage. The cast also includes Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Randall Park (Agent Jimmy Woo) and Kathryn Hahn in a mystery role.

What we know for sure is that the show will connect directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will also feature Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studio who was recently promoted to Chief Creative Officer, overseeing all of Marvel, is directly involved as a producer. The goal is to firmly root these new shows in the MCU. While shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Carter and the Netflix series like Daredevil were, at best, tangentially connected to the larger universe, these new shows will be essential parts of the MCU.

Other shows in the works include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to arrive in August, with Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight also at various stages in the development process. Matt Shakman directs WandaVision, with Jac Schaeffer, who also penned Black Widow, serving as the head writer. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the wrap party photo from Taylor Grabowsky's Instagram for yourself.