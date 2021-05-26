WandaVision writer and producer Jac Schaeffer is going to be part of Marvel and Disney for the foreseeable future. The filmmaker has officially signed a three-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television. The deal will see Schaeffer not only creating new shows within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she will also be able to branch out into different genres, and on different platforms, working with 20th Television as well.

According to multiple reports, Jac Schaeffer will create and develop TV projects under the new deal for both Marvel Studios and 20th Television. Disney gained control of 20th Television in its massive merger with Fox that went into effect in 2019. Per the reports, Schaeffer will focus on creating shows for Disney+ based on Marvel properties. But her work for 20th Television will be more all-encompassing and will be for all platforms. This means shows that she cooks up not related to the MCU could go to streaming or traditional networks. It will depend entirely on the individual project.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Overall deals such as this have become increasingly important in the streaming era. With Netflix, Disney, Amazon, HBO Max and others focused on generating must-watch content to attract streaming subscribers, locking down A-list creators is key. In the case of Jac Schaeffer, it's easy to see why Disney would want to keep her in-house. Most notably, WandaVision kicked off a new era for live-action Marvel TV with remarkable success. The show debuted on Disney+ earlier this year and starred both Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (The Vision).

Jac Schaeffer got her start writing the movie Timer, which was released in 2009. As far as her Disney work goes, Schaeffer wrote Olaf's Frozen Adventure, a Frozen short that played in theaters. Aside from WandaVision, which she wrote and executive produced, Schaeffer also is a co-writer on the upcoming Black Widow movie, which is set to arrive in July. She also penned 2019's The Hustle, a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels that starred Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. But it's truly between 2017 when Olaf's Frozen Adventure and the beginning of this year when WandaVision arrived that the filmmaker truly made her mark. It was a meteoric rise, and one that has concluded in a presumably rich deal from Disney.

No specific projects have been announced at this time, though WandaVision season 2 has already mostly been taken off the table. That said, Disney+ has several MCU shows coming down the pipeline. Loki debuts in June, with She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye and Moon Knight to follow. Additionally, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars and a Wakanda series are all on the way as well. Not to mention the animated What If...? While that is a lot, Disney is leaning heavily on the Marvel brand for its future streaming endeavors. That should give Jack Schaeffer plenty to work with in the coming years. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.