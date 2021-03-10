After nine exciting weeks, WandaVision is all wrapped up. And while we are all set to move forward with the next part of the MCU i.e., The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, many people are still miffed about the series finale episode. The fact that the majority of the wild fan theories amounted to nothing, that Evan Peters casting was just a red herring ending in a dirty joke, and that actors like Paul Bettany hyped the cameos for nothing is a major point of debate for many. But turns out even Elizabeth Olsen initially theorized that the addition of Evan Peters means that MCU is merging with the X-Men universe- looks like we were not the only ones disappointed.

In a recent interview, Elizabeth Olsen was grilled about the swirling fan theories about WandaVision and how people are disappointed that many of them didn't turn out to be real.

"I knew that there are theories that had to do with people wanting more surprises in cameos. But I'm not really that aware of what these fan theories were, so I'm kind of learning about it as we go. Paul said something about this crazy cameo when he was really just talking about doing a scene with himself, and I know Paul thought that was a really funny joke, and I thought it was funny. But I was like, I think people are actually going to suspect that there is more to come."

In fact, just like it happened with many MCU fans, seeing Evan Peters as fake Pietro raised all kinds of X-Men's-induction-into-the-MCU dreams for Olsen as well.

When we heard that Evan was going to do it, my mind was blown. "This is the first time we're merging! This is crazy!" And then to use it in such a clever way as as Jac does was so satisfying. Working with Evan playing this version of Pietro [laughing] was just so fun and weird and funny and oh God, Jac I loved it so much. I'm so grateful for that"

"I didn't know about the multiverse when we were filming this. So, I wouldn't assume that that's what was happening. I thought it was just a clever way to have a Pietro. I didn't understand the larger plan of the multiverse until I started working on "Multiverse," or whatever our movie's called, the "Doctor Strange" sequel!"

Throughout WandaVision's run, many theories cropped up that Doctor Strange would be arriving in Westview to rein in Wanda given the fact that she appears in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though nothing happens in the series that hints at Wanda facing the sorcerer supreme, the post-credits scene more or less confirms the madness and its creator in the second Doctor Strange film. But on being asked about the same, Olsen feigned ignorance and stressed that she hadn't watched the final episode yet. She has no idea what post-credits scene has been used as apparently more than one scene was shot. All she knows is that she tried her level best to not let her knowledge of Doctor Strange 2 impact WandaVision.

"I didn't know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic," shared the actress. "We had two months left, and we'd filmed the majority of our show already. Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched to me verbally. So, I tried, as much as I could, almost less so to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that's really been where the connection is. It's almost like we're trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show]."

All episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+. The news comes to us via Variety.