Parents everywhere were thrilled to see the popular children's program Yo Gabba Gabba featured in the latest episode of WandaVision. Without getting into the particulars of the episode for those who haven't watched it yet, there was a moment in WandaVision where Brobee and his pals could be seen singing and dancing on television. This might seem insignificant to some, but the cameo of the show does officially make Yo Gabba Gabba "canon" in the MCU.

Yo Gabba Gabba! is one of the more popular children's programs that many parents don't mind watching along with their little ones. Because of this, there were many people expressing their excitement to see the series merge with the MCU. Hours after the WandaVision episode arrived on Disney+, Yo Gabba Gabba had started trending on social media with parents celebrating the nice surprise.

"yo gabba gabba in the mcu is the crossover we didn't ask for but needed," one popular tweet reads, including crying face emoji to imply tears of joy.

yo gabba gabba in the mcu is the crossover we didn’t ask for but needed 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ySPztny8I1 — hazel 🌰 (@hazzzelgrl) February 19, 2021

"Out of all the things to come out of this episode i did not expect yo gabba gabba to become canon," says another parent.

out of all the things to come out of this episode i did not expect yo gabba gabba to become canon #WandaVision — pao (@paOwO_) February 19, 2021

Another viewer tweeted, "Yo gabba gabba appearing at such a tense moment of the show was honestly cinematic genius."

Yo gabba gabba appearing at such a tense moment of the show was honestly cinematic genius #WandaVision — mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) February 19, 2021

Acknowledging Yo Gabba Gabba also means that every guest star and band featured on the program now technically exists in the MCU. This is getting other fans excited for different reasons, with one tweet reading, "now that yo gabba gabba is canon. My Chemical Romance exists in the MCU as well as the aquabats."

now that yo gabba gabba is canon. My Chemical Romance exists in the MCU as well as the aquabats — Gerald (@OldLady_Hopkins) February 19, 2021

"If Yo Gabba Gabba is MCU canon that means Biz Markie is also MCU canon," writes another fan of the show.

If Yo Gabba Gabba is MCU canon that means Biz Markie is also MCU canon — Chris Schultz (@theraggedyman) February 19, 2021

Others are going so far as to posit other theories, such as one fan guessing that this will lead to the introduction of the Fantastic Four. "Yo Gabba Gabba is now canon in the MCU," says one fan. "What if they are the Fantastic 4 the guy is doctor doom and the robot is the silver surfer. Marvel/Disney with the 4d Chess."

“ Yo Gabba Gabba ” is now canon in the MCU. What if they are the Fantastic 4 the guy is doctor doom and the robot is the silver surfer. Marvel/Disney with the 4d Chess #WandaVisionpic.twitter.com/obwnUlkX6z — Kevin Martin (@xufn) February 19, 2021

One of the big reasons why it was so strange to see Yo Gabba Gabba on WandaVision is that Disney doesn't own the rights to the Nickelodeon series. There's any number of children's programming that Marvel Studios could have pulled from Disney's library of content to use that wouldn't have required paying royalties to a competitor. Perhaps the producers are just really big Yo Gabba Gabba fans, but given the nature of WandaVision, some fans are wondering if there's a hidden meaning behind it.

"me trying to figure out the importance of yo gabba gabba in #wandavision," one tweet reads accompanied with an appropriate GIF.

me trying to figure out the importance of yo gabba gabba in #wandavisionpic.twitter.com/cC5yqgI8yD — Mason Early (@Mason_Early) February 19, 2021

Yo Gabba Gabba originally ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon between 2007 and 2015. Hosted by DJ Lance Rock, the series featured both live-action and animated segments featuring five costumed friends: Muno (he's tall and friendly), Foofa (she's pink and happy), Brobee (the little green one), Toodee (she likes to have fun), and Plex (a magic robot). Together, the group taught kids about everything from the importance of sharing to trying new foods.

It remains to be seen if DJ Lance Rock and his furry friends from Yo Gabba Gabba will return to the MCU at some point in the future. There are only a couple of episodes left of WandaVision, and chances are, the surprises are only going to be much more shocking from here. New episodes release every Friday on Disney+.