The latest episode of WandaVision has revealed exactly who the mysterious Yo-Magic shark is. The commercials have been an added bit of fun for the first Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ show. While they have been fun, they have also been pretty dark, with the Yo-Magic ad getting a lot of attention. For a lot of MCU fans, the shark in the aforementioned yogurt commercial was leading to a big and nefarious reveal, but as episode 8 proved, the identity has been right there from the start. There are WandaVision episode 8 SPOILERS below, so read ahead at your own risk.

WandaVision episode 6 gave MCU fans the 90s-themed Yo-Magic commercial. We were treated to a claymation shark peddling yogurt and things got pretty dark after that. We now know that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness was the shark in the commercial who seemingly drained the stranded child of his life energy. In the beginning of episode 8, we see the Harkness origin, which found her on trial by other witches in her coven.

While Agatha Harkness' coven and mother try to kill her for dabbling with dark magic, she ultimately takes them all out by draining their powers, much like the stranded boy on the island in the Yo-Magic commercial. The shark's way of talking is also mirrored by Pietro, who was later revealed to be a creation of Harkness'. It is also revealed that Harkness is trying to learn exactly how Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff was able to create such a complicated reality in Westview. It's clear that Harkness needs Wanda's powers to complete whatever it is she's trying to accomplish.

As for what Agatha Harkness is trying to do, that is unclear. Many MCU fans were under the assumption that the shark in the Yo-Magic commercial was Mephisto, but that has been proven to be false. However, there are still some fans who believe that the devil is still in the details. WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer did not talk about Mephisto, but she did recently shed some light on the commercials from the series. "The commercials were part of our storytelling extremely early on, and have been such [fun], so incredibly fun to do those," Schaeffer said.

For Jac Schaeffer, the WandaVision commercials work on several different levels. "[For] the casual Marvel fan, I feel like the commercials are very accessible in that way, but because they're so true to the era," she said. However, they aren't just tied down to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Schaeffer goes on to say, "They just can exist as more color to the story. But yeah, they're important. You'll see where they go." We have gotten a glimpse of where all of the commercials go and how Wanda created her whole reality, but how is it all going to come to an end? We only have to wait one more week to find out. You can head over to the official Disney+ website to stream the latest episode of WandaVision.