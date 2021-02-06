The Full House reference in WandaVision has been revealed. Elizabeth Olsen previously teased that a reference to the classic sitcom was going to be included, though she shot down theories that her sisters, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, were going to appear on the Disney+ series. WandaVision has shown fans a new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is keeping everybody on their toes with each new episode. There are SPOILERS for the latest episode of WandaVision below, so read ahead at your own risk.

WandaVision's On a Very Special Episode... mostly tackles the aesthetic worlds of Family Ties and Growing Pains. However, there is a blink-and-you-miss-it wink to Full House thrown into the opening credits, which takes its theme song cues from Growing Pains' "As Long as We Got Each Other." At the end of the opening credits, Wanda and Vision can be seen having a picnic with their twin boys, which is a direct reference to how the Full House opening credits ends. As Elizabeth Olsen promised, it was just a little wink to the work that her sisters did on iconic sitcom.

When discussing a Full House nod in WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen said she was "excited" to do it, noting that her famous twin sisters are very familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for getting deeper into the work of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, director Matt Shakman didn't want their tributes to look like a spoof. "For us, we were faithfully recreating the style of the shows with authenticity," said the director. While the reference to Full House is subtle, it is something that a lot of fans picked up on right away.

Some Full House fans have even stretched Wanda Maximoff having twins as being a nod to the sitcom, though MCU fans know that it's actually from the comic book source material. WandaVision would have featured twins no matter what actress was taking on the role, but fans have zeroed in on Elizabeth Olsen, along with her sisters. Some MCU fans just realized for the first time that Olsen's sisters both starred as Michelle Tanner on Full House, thanks to everybody celebrating the Easter Egg on social media. A lot of people on Twitter had their minds blown learning that fact. "I had no idea that Elizabeth Olsen was related to the Olsen twins, now I see it," said one person on social media.

WandaVision episode 5 was a special episode for a lot of reasons, though the most important one may be that Vision is starting to figure out what's going on. Paul Bettany has teased a possible rift between his character and Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda, and it looks like it will be happening soon. As with all previous episodes, MCU fans are left with a lot more questions than answers, even as the curtain slowly starts to pull away to reveal more. You can head over to the official Disney+ website to stream the latest episode of WandaVision.

