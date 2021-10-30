Movie veteran Dolph Lundgren is already busy at the moment, currently working on both The Expendables 4 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but he has already added his next movie to his schedule with action flick Wanted Man, which he will star in, write, and direct. The film is being produced by Millennium Media, who are producing the fourth Expendables movie and will be hoping to follow up the success of their recent releases, Till Death, Jolt and the Ryan Reynolds vehicle, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and who would bet on Lundgren doing what he does best and deliver the blows in this latest offering.

The known pitch for Wanted Man describes the story as "when a cartel shooting leaves several DEA agents dead, an aging police officer must retrieve an eyewitness and escort her across the border. But when they learn that the attack was executed by American forces, he must decide who to trust." It sounds like pretty standard territory for Lundgren to excel in his ideal field, and seems in safe hands with Killing Cupid scribe Michael Worth co-writing with Lundgren. The film is expected to go into production in February.

Lundgren may be heading well into his 60s, but like many of his peers, he shows no signs of slowing down and taking it easy anytime soon. The Swedish actor has starred in over 70 action movies in his career and already has six movies set for release in the next year including Operation Seawolf, Section Eight, A Man Will Rise, The Expendables 4, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and let's not forget his voice role as Svengeance in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Dolph Lundgren will be seen first in Castle Falls, another movie that the Swedish actor both stars in and directs, which released its first trailer earlier this week. The movie sees a group of rival gangs attempting to find $3 million hidden in the soon to be demolished Castle Heights Hospital. They have two hours to find the cash before the building is taken down with a stack of dynamite, which is obviously going to lead to a lot of shooting, double crossing and an almighty explosion at the end. Castle Falls is released in theaters and On Demand on December 3rd and you can check out the trailer below.

Lundgren also features in Sylvester Stallone's new cut of Rocky IV, in which he plays Soviet boxer Ivan Drago, who kills Apollo Creed in the ring leading to a grudge match taking place between the blonde beast and Rocky, who is out to avenge the death of his friend and defend his country. Stallone announced in 2020 that during Covid lockdown he was going to be working on a new Director's Cut of the movie, which would feature new footage from the fight between Creed and Drago. Originally planned for release earlier this year, the new cut of the movie will now get a one night only theatrical release on November 11th, and then release on digital media from November 12th.

