Marvel and Lucasfilm have announced War of the Bounty Hunters. This new comic book crossover event will center on Boba Fett, taking place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Specifically, it will focus on Fett's mission to deliver Han Solo, who has been frozen in Carbonite, to Jabba the Hutt. What we never understood on screen is that it proved to be a perilous mission.

War of the Bounty Hunters will reveal what Boba Fett experienced on his journey to deliver Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt. Running from May through October, it all kicks off with War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 from Charles Soule and artist Steve McNiven. Soule says, "I think it's the best work he's maybe ever done." For those familiar with his work in a galaxy far, far away, that is really saying something. Soule had this to say about how he came up with the idea.

"Boba Fett clearly doesn't take Han Solo directly to Jabba's palace. Something had to happen in between that intervening time between Empire and Jedi. And I was like, 'I would like to tell that story, and I would like it to be about Boba Fett and what happens to him."

The event will be sprawling, like many Marvel Comics crossovers. It will spin out of the current run of The Empire Strikes Back stories being told in the Star Wars line. Titles participating in the event include Star Wars, Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader and Doctor Aphra. A five-issue War of the Bounty Hunters miniseries from Charles Soule and Luke Ross will anchor the story. It kicks off in June. Marvel has released some preview art, which reveals some of the trouble Boba Fett faced in delivering Solo to Jabba. Soule had this to say about the main story.

"The main story that we're dealing with is a Boba Fett-focused crime epic, that involves Boba Fett going up against some of the heaviest hitters in the galaxy. It's Jabba the Hutt. It's Black Sun. It's Darth Vader. And a bunch of others, factions and so on, that I think will be really interesting for the fans. It's basically Boba Fett, by himself, against all of these people... Boba Fett is in possession of Han Solo at the end of Empire Strikes Back, and at the beginning of War of the Bounty Hunters, he is not. And he is going to do everything he can to get him back, no matter what. No matter who is standing in his way."

Boba Fett is having quite the moment right now. The character made his long-awaited return in The Mandalorian season 2. And this comic book crossover is just the tip of the iceberg. Lucasfilm is currently in production on The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to arrive on Disney+ in December. Fett is finally getting his moment in the spotlight.

This promises to be the biggest story within the Star Wars universe that Marvel has told since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. War of the Bounty Hunters kicks off on May 5 with Alpha #1. Be sure to check out all of the preview art for yourself. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.