The Weinstein Company yanked its first three movies of 2018 from its calendar, pulling The War with Grandpa from its February 23 date, The Upside from its March 9 date and Mary Magdalene from its March 30 date. It is believed that these movies were pulled in anticipation of the company being sold off to new owners, in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal. None of these films were given new dates as of now, listed as "unset 2018" at the moment. There is no indication yet as to who could be taking over The Weinstein Company, or when they may decide what to do with these films.

The War with Grandpa was set to face Paramount's thriller Annihilation, Orion Pictures' drama Every Day and Warner Bros.' action comedy Game Night, although now there is no indication on when it may open. The movie centers on Peter (Oakes Fegley), who is thrilled that Grandpa (Robert De Niro) is coming to live with his family. That is, until Grandpa moves into Peter's room, forcing him upstairs into the creepy attic. And though he loves his grandpa he wants his room back, so he has no choice but to declare war. With the help of his friends, Peter devises outrageous plans to make Grandpa surrender the room. But Grandpa is tougher than he looks. Rather than give in, Grandpa plans to get even. The cast also includes Uma Thurman, Jane Seymour, Christopher Walken, Rob Riggle and Cheech Marin, with Tim Hill (Hop) directing.

The Upside was one of five wide releases slated to open on March 9, where it would have had to go up against STX Entertainment's Gringo, Aviron's Strangers: Prey at Night, Entertainment Studios' The Hurricane Heist and what will likely be the biggest hit of the weekend, Disney's A Wrinkle In Time adaptation. The Upside is the studio's American remake of the critically-acclaimed French film The Intouchables, with Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart taking over the roles originated by François Cluzet and Omar Sy. The story presents a comedic look at the relationship between a wealthy paraplegic and an unemployed man with a criminal record who's hired to help him. Neil Burger (The Illusionist) directs from a script by Paul Feig and John Hartmere.

The release date delay of Mary Magdalene may have been fortuitous as well, since it was slated to go up against Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated Ready Player One, Lionsgate's Acrimony, the latest from director Tyler Perry and PureFlix's God's Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness. The film stars Rooney Mara as the title character and Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus Christ. Mary Magdalene is an authentic and humanistic portrait of one of the most enigmatic and misunderstood spiritual figures in history. The biblical biopic tells the story of Mary, a young woman in search of a new way of living. Constricted by the hierarchies of the day, Mary defies her traditional family to join a new social movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth. She soon finds a place for herself within the movement and at the heart of a journey that will lead to Jerusalem. Mary Magdalene also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tahar Rahim, Ariane Labed and Ryan Corr.

As for The Weinstein Company, there is no word yet on whether or not the company is actually up for sale, but there had been rumors swirling about an impending sale for quite some time now. There was talk that the company was considering changing its name, following the early October expose that uncovered decades worth of sexual harassment allegations. If the company is sold, it remains to be seen what will happen with these three movies. Deadline broke the news on these release date changes today.