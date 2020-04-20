As the current production shutdown and movie theater closure roles on, Warner Bros. has shuffled around its 2020/2021 release calendar, with several major upcoming projects being delayed. Amongst the movies that will now arrive later than expected is The Many Saints of Newark, the upcoming prequel to The Sopranos. Also affected are the untitled Elvis biopic, Will Smith's King Richard, the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence and the untitled Fred Hampton biopic.

The Many Saints of Newark, which is directed by Alan Taylor, was originally supposed to arrive on September 25 this year. Instead, it will now arrive on March 12, 2021. On its new date, it will be competing directly with Disney's animated Raya and the Last Dragon. The Sopranos creator David Chase co-wrote the screenplay for the movie with Lawrence Konner. It is set during the 60s and will focus on a young Tony, played by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who played the character on the acclaimed series. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Ray Liotta, Corey Stoll, John Magaro, Alessandro Nivola and Leslie Odom Jr.

Warner Bros.' untitled Elvis Presley biopic, which is directed by Baz Luhrmann, had previously been set to arrive on October 1, 2021. It will now hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Tom Hanks is set to star as Tom Parker, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Austin Butler on board as Elvis. FIlming had been underway in Australia before the production was shut down. One of the most significant delays is King Richard. The biopic, which stars Will Smith and centers on the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, has been pushed back a full year. It was originally slated for November 25 of this year, but will now bow on November 19, 2021.

Director Lisa Joy's sci-fi flick Reminiscence has also been handed a new release date, with the movie set to arrive on April 16, 2021. The studio previously had this date set aside for an unnamed release. The movie stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton. Lastly, director Shaka King's untitled biopic on Black Panther party member and iconic activist Fred Hampton has lost its August 21 release date. The movie remains undated for the time being. Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya plays Hampton. The rest of the cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Martin Sheen, Lil Rel Howery and Jesse Plemons.

As we also reported, several major DC Comics adaptations have been handed new release dates as well. The Batman has been moved to October 1, 2021, bumped back four months from June 25, 2021. Shazam 2 was originally set for April 1, 2022, but will now debut on November 4, 2022. The Flash is the only one of the bunch that will arrive sooner, with the long-gestating project now dated for June 3, 2022, as opposed to July 1. This news was previously reported by Deadline.