A new rumor has surfaced that another Super Smash Bros. type fighting game will be coming but this time from Warner Bros. An anonymous source on Reddit leaked the supposed game which is typically nothing to pay attention to. However, the Redditor also noted that Warner Bros. trademarked the name "Multiversus" back in September, a possible title for this upcoming video game.

The Redditor also suggested that the game was being developed by Netherrealm, the studio behind Mortal Kombat and Injustice. However, Jeff Grubb from GamesBeats.com wrote on Twitter that the game is real, but it isn't being developed by Netherrealm. The Redditor also described the game as a "Tag Team game" but it's still unclear what that means.

Nothing has been confirmed yet and this is all just rumored information, but the Redditor also shared information on what characters we could see in this game. So far, the Redditor says that this game will include Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Gandalf, Batman, Fred Flinstone, Tom & Jerry, Mad Max, and Johnny Bravo. They do mention Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, however, they do say that this could be false as the rights for these characters are confusing.

Multiversus would be the third attempt to replicate the massive success of Nintendo's crossover fighting game. In 2012, Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale was released, bringing together many of Playstation's exclusive characters. This game wasn't a huge success as it included some gameplay changes that fans weren't totally happy with. Admittedly, seeing Nathan Drake from Uncharted take on Ratchet & Clank and Kratos from God of War was intriguing.

The most recent game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, placed many of Nickelodeon's popular characters in the arena including SpongeBob SquarePants, Leonardo, and Aang. The Redditor did say that the Warner Bros.' game was in the works before Nickelodeon announced their game.

The biggest advantage that Warner Bros. would have over these other games, even over Nintendo, is the sheer number of IP that the studio owns. Multiversus could include characters from The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, DC, The Matrix, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and the list goes on and on. If you really want to see just how much Warner Bros. owns, watch Space Jam: A New Legacy and just try to notice as many characters as possible.

Nintendo has brought in characters for Super Smash Bros that they do not own. Recently, DLC for Super Smash Bros: Ultimate included Kazuya from Tekken, Steve from Minecraft, and Sora from Kingdom Hearts. However, Warner Bros. is way less limited in terms of who they can get. Injustice is only DC characters and that already has a large roster.

The idea of this type of game with Warner Bros. characters is exciting and the possibilities are really endless. Just imagining a 4-way fight between Gandalf, Batman, Shaggy, and Tom & Jerry sounds absurd but also amazing. Hopefully, Warner Bros. can deliver on this so fans can fight with all of their favorite characters. You can check out the original post on Reddit.