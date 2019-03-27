Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick Schwarzenegger has just snagged an all-new role in director Agata Alexander's upcoming sci-fi thriller Warning co-starring Annabelle Wallis, Alice Eve, Alex Pettyfer, and the one and only Thomas Jane. Filming is now underway over in Poland, which is being described as - wait for it - a sci-fi thriller that explores the meaning of life when disparate lives collide in interweaving stories set in the near-future earth. Huh. Okay. Sounds... intense. All jokes aside, the movie marks the feature debut of Hard Day of the Dead and Hard Summer music video director Agata Alexander who co-wrote the original screenplay along with Rob Michaelson and actor, comedian, voice-over artist, musician, and award-winning impressionist Jason Kaye.

Patrick Schwarzenegger will be joing one killer cast which at the time of this writing includes the above-mentioned star power of Annabelle Wallis (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Brothers Grimsby), Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness, She's Out of My League), Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four, Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker), and the one and only Thomas Jane (The Punisher, The Predator). Also included in the stellar cast are actors such as Charlotte Le Bon (The Hundred-Foot Journey, The Walk), Rupert Everett (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, My Best Friend's Wedding), Kylie Bunbury (Game Night, Under the Dome), Benedict Samuel (Gotham, The Stanford Prison Experiment), Tomasz Kot (Breaking the Limits, Cold War), and Garance Marillier (Raw, Ad Vitam).

After the Dark and Pay the Ghost producer Cybill Lui of Anova Pictures says regarding the high-concept, thought-provoking film.

"I'm beyond excited that we pulled together this incredible ensemble cast for this film. The wealth of talent on show in this film is a testament to the high-concept, thought-provoking material, led by an interesting female filmmaker. We are thrilled to be shooting in Poland with its rich filmmaking history and the wonderful crew. I can't wait for everyone to see this film."

Lui, who evidently loves to say the word "film", is producing alongside Film Produkcja's Stanislaw Dziedzic (Mr. Jones) in association with Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska (Chemo, Pity, High Life) of NEM Corp. Derrick Eppich (Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23) seems to have given up the acting bug and will now serve as this film's executive producer. The Exchange has international sales rights with ICM Partners handling North America.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is really making a name for himself over the past few years. After all, the (relatively) little guy has already snagged roles in films such as Adam Egypt Mortimer's Daniel Isn't Real with Miles Robbins, Sasha Lane, and Hannah Marks; and Happy Death Day writer-director Christopher Landon's coming-of-age zombie comedy Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse with Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller, and Joey Morgan. Schwarzenegger also seems to have a penchant for comedy having secured small roles in Dennis Dugan's Grown Ups 2 with Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade, and The Benchwarmers with Rob Schneider, Spade, Jon Heder, and Jon Lovitz. And while some might know baby Schwarzenegger best for his role as Sgt. Ben Hayhurst in the recent mini-series The Long Road Home, to this here horror fan he will always be Glenn Powell's little brother, Thad Radwell from the Thanksgiving episode of Fox and Ryan Murphy's slasher-comedy series Scream Queens. This casting update comes to us via Deadline.