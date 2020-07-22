The new name of the Washington Redskins just might be inspired by a Keanu Reeves movie, as the team name is now rumored to be replaced with the D.C. Sentinels. In recent days, there has been a lot of speculation from football fans over what the new name could be for the National Football League team based in the nation's capital, with names like "Red Wolves" and "Red Tails" coming up as popular suggestions. Now, a new rumor originating from a post on Reddit suggests the new name will share the name of the fictional football team from The Replacements, a 2000 sports movie starring Reeves and Gene Hackman.

Facing mounting criticism with public calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name, the NFL team finally relented earlier this month with the announcement that they would officially be going with something new. Since then, there hasn't been any announcements as to what the new team name will be, leaving it up to the people on Reddit to do some of their own sleuthing for clues to figure it out before the news hits the press. In the Redskins subreddit forum, Redditor Staticrush posted the results of what he found when he looked into the situation, discovering a possible team name.

According to Staticrush, only one of the rumored team names was recently registered to the same service that all NFL teams use for their domains: The D.C. Sentinels. As of now, nothing shows up on the website, but the Reddit user noted that the domain was registered on July 15, 2020 -- just two days after it was officially announced that the Washington football team would be officially dropping the "Redskins" name. Naturally, speculation from those following the post was soon to follow with suggestions that the Redskins may soon be officially renamed as the D.C. Sentinels.

If the team name sounds familiar to you, it may be because you watched The Replacements two decades ago. In the 2000 movie, Gene Hackman stars as the former head coach of a fictional football team called the Washington Sentinels who has since been tasked with coaching replacement players. Keanu Reeves also stars as a quarterback, co-starring alongside Orlando Jones, Faizon Love, Brooke Langton, Jon Favreau, and Jack Warden in his final role. Of course, it's also worth noting that in the movie, the team is called the Washington Sentinels, while the domain name that was registered is DCSentinels.com.

As of now, there hasn't been any official confirmation that the D.C. Sentinels will be the real team name for Washtington, and it remains to be seen if there's any real truth to the rumor. Staticrush has since updated his post to include additional information, noting that the D.C. Sentinels had been one of the original team names considered for the XFL before they had decided upon the Defenders, meaning it's also possible the domain is associated with the XFL rather than the NFL. We'll ultimately see what happens. This news originates from a post by Staticrush on Reddit.