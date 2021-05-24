Stephen Lang and Susan Sarandon will be joining the cast of the upcoming dystopian podcast drama Marvel's Wastelanders, it has been announced. This news was revealed during the Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord cast town hall. Lang has been cast as Clint Barton, also know as Hawkeye, in Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Hawkeye. Lang's best known roles include Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's Avatar, and Norman Nordstrom in 2016's Don't Breathe. Lang is set to reprise both roles in sequels to those respective movies.

Susan Sarandon will inhabit the role of Natasha Romanov, the Black Widow, in Marvel's Wastelanders: Grey Widow. Sarandon's most recent credits include parts in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Cloud Atlas and Zoolander 2 (as herself). Stephen Lang and Susan Sarandon will be joining the Marvel's Wastelanders project alongside Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord actors Timothy Busfield and Chris Elliott (playing the eponymous Old Man Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon respectively).

The trailer for Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord was released last week and will be the first scripted podcast release to spring from Marvel's partnership with Sirius XM. While no release dates have yet been confirmed for either Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Hawkeye or Marvel's Wastelanders: Grey Widow, we can share a synopsis for the Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord episode - set to debut on June 1st 2021:

"In a post-apocalyptic future, Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill (Timothy Busfield) and Rocket (Chris Elliott) a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn't what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after all the world's Super Villains seized control. The former Guardians are accompanied by a Rigellian Recorder, affectionately dubbed "Cora", who documents their mission to find the Black Vortex-an ancient relic reported to yield cosmic powers-before guillotine collars bestowed upon them by The Collector snap their necks."

"In the barren, desolate Wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath, Emma Frost (Vanessa Williams), outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals (Danny Glover), and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first and what will be the price of its power?"

The Marvel's Wastelanders concept looks to be heavily influenced by comic scribe Mark Millar's Old Man Logan series. Initially appearing as a part of Millar's run on Fantastic Four, Old Man Logan span off into an eight issue miniseries - also written by Millar - detailing the adventures of Logan and a now-blind Hawkeye - in a far-flung dystopian version of the Marvel Universe in which familiar Marvel supervillains such as Magneto, Doctor Doom, Red Skull and others have conquered their world, wiping out the superheroes and dividing the planet up into territories. Old Man Logan would go on to appear for a short while in the "main" 616 version of the Marvel Universe.

It makes sense for Marvel to begin their podcast series with established and recognizable characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the 2019 Disney/Fox merger also had the benefit of returning properties including the Fantastic Four and X-Men to the Marvel Studios stable, Marvel Studios will doubtless be wanting to relaunch these franchises on the biggest stage possible, rather than the podcast format. Stay tuned for updates regarding this intriguing new Marvel series!