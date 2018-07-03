Waves may have just become one of the most interesting movies coming down the pipeline. The project, which is set to begin filming next month, comes from director Trey Edward Shults (It Comes at Night) and is described as a "dramatic musical." Perhaps the best part, given the musical element, is that Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and his frequent collaborator Atticus Ross have been tapped to provide the original score for Waves. They are very selective about their projects which means they must have seen something they really grabbed on to here.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross rose to prominence in the movie world with their score for David Fincher's The Social Network. They ultimately scored a Best Original Score Oscar for their work, which led to two more collaborations with Fincher on both The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl. They also worked on the documentaries Before the Flood and The Vietnam War. The only feature they've worked on that didn't involve Fincher was 2016's Patriot's Day. Having them on board is absolutely a credit to the project.

The cast is also shaping up quite nicely. Sterling K. Brown and Lucas Hedges are both in negotiations to star. Brown has been popping up all over the place on both the big and small screen over the last handful of years and is increasingly becoming one of the more respected actors working today. His projects include NBC's This Is Us, The People v. O.J. Simpson, Hotel Artemis and Black Panther. As for Hedges, his career is in its relative infancy, but he already earned an Oscar nomination for his work in Manchester by the Sea. He also starred in two of last years Best Picture nominees, Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Specific story details for Waves are being kept under wraps currently, but it is being described as an "affecting anthem of contemporary teenage life." The movie follows a pair of young couples who are trying to navigate the emotional difficulties that come with growing up and falling in love. Musically, it will be entirely synchronized, utilizing a combination of contemporary songs and original score which will be blended together. It sounds like the whole movie will be choreographed in the way that Edgar Wright handled many of the scenes in Baby Driver, which were meticulously staged to the music in the scene.

Casting for the remaining stars is taking place now, but Sterling K. Brown and Lucas Hedges are the only names currently attached. Though, that's a great place to start. The project comes from A24. They previously collaborated on Trey Edward Shults, who collaborated with the studio on both Krisha and It Comes at Night. Waves doesn't have a release date yet but with production slated to begin in Florida next month, we should be looking at a release sometime in mid to late 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.