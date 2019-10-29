The second trailer for Waves has washed upon us. There are some big Oscar contenders vying for our attention this year, but it's the smaller movies like Waves that eventually swell and break in an outpouring of awards consideration. Today, A24 has given us a second look at this heralded drama that promises to pull the viewer through every emotion possible. As the old saying goes, 'Feel your feelings, fool.'

The new trailer from A24's Waves comes from acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults. The film is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times. Waves opens in theaters November 15, placing it right in the midst of prime awards season fodder.

Trey Edward Shults is directing Waves from a screenplay he wrote himself. James Wilson and Kevin Turen are on board as producers. The movie features an ensemble cast led by Kelvin Harrison Jr, Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Neal Huff, Clifton Collins, Jr., with Renée Elise Goldsberry and Sterling K. Brown.

Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, Waves traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family, led by a well-intentioned but domineering father-as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. From acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults, Waves is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times.

Waves will wash ashore at a few select theaters across the country on November 15, 2019. This will be a lmited release with an expansion to follow throughout the rest of the year. The drama clocks in at 135 minutes, that's two hours and fifteen minutes for those who can't count time. The movie has been rated R, promising a realistic look at this group of people in their time of darkness.

Along with the trailer, we also have a new poster to gaze upon, set against a glorious blue beach and skyline as its leads embrace. The poster screams, 'The most stunning experience of the year', an excerpt from the review in The Ringer. It is also called, 'That rare cinematic achievement that innovates at every turn. Movies of this caliber come along seldom to never.' That's high praise from Variety considering some of the other Oscar contenders we've already seen breeze in this year. Finally, the Boston Globe calls it, 'An epic tale of a modern American family.' You can see for yourself in the trailer provided by A24.