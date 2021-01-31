Wayne's World! Party time! Excellent! Mike Myers and Dana Carvey have returned to screens as beloved duo Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar for a Wayne's World revival. Schwing! The pair announced their return in an advertisement break during a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, though sadly it's not for an oft mooted Wayne's World 3 but instead finds the characters return for an Uber Eats campaign which will air during next Sunday's Super Bowl.

"Wayne's World is back for the epic, mega, giant bowl!"

Though fans might be disappointed it isn't a sequel to the SNL spinoff, it's still great to see the comedy duo back together after all these years, with both Mike Myers and Dana Carvey slipping back into their respective roles with ease.

Released back in 1992, the first Wayne's World was directed by Penelope Spheeris, produced by Lorne Michaels and written by Mike Myers alongside Bonnie and Terry Turner. Following the adventures of rock-loving slacker duo Wayne and Garth, the pair are enjoying their simple lives and relish producing their own public access television show. They cannot believe their luck when a local station decides to hire them, but soon they find out that their show is no longer the same, and that fame comes with harsh consequences.

Based on their popular Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name, Wayne's World stars Myers in his feature film debut as Wayne Campbell and Dana Carvey as Garth Algar. Tia Carrere, Rob Lowe, Lara Flynn Boyle, Brian Doyle-Murray, Chris Farley, Ed O'Neill, Ione Skye, Meat Loaf and Alice Cooper make up the supporting cast. The movie was a huge success for Paramount, earning rave reviews thanks to the natural chemistry of the central pair and wildly quotable script. Along with the universal praise, Wayne's World was also a massive financial win for the studio, going on to become the tenth highest-grossing movie of the year.

The huge hit was quickly followed up with a sequel, Wayne's World 2, in 1993, and picks up with the heavy metal loving twosome in their quest to organize a Woodstock-style rock festival after Wayne is visited by the ghost of Jim Morrison. Bringing back Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, as well as Tia Carrere as Wayne's musician girlfriend Cassandra Wong, Wayne's World 2 was not as well-received as the duo's first adventure but is still considered a comedic delight thanks to the endearing main characters.

While this may just be for the purposes of an ad campaign, the resurrection of Wayne and Garth is sure to have fans wondering whether we will ever see Wayne's World 3 come to fruition. Though nothing has been greenlit, or even seriously discussed, it is something that Myers has considered over the last few years, with the actor interested in seeing where Wayne has ended up.

"It would be an interesting examination of Wayne at 50," Myers said of a potential threequel back in 2016. "I don't know what it would look like, but the idea of it makes me laugh and Dana (Carvey) and I had a blast at the 40th anniversary, so I don't know." For now, you can enjoy the return of Wayne's World courtesy of Uber Eats.