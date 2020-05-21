We Bear Bears The Movie is officially coming, and it will be here soon. Cartoon Network has announced that the first movie in the series will arrive on June 8 to purchase from digital retailers. To help make the announcement, cast members Eric Edelstein, Demetri Martin and Bobby Moynihan reunited on a Zoom chat to let fans know they aren't done just yet. The network also released the first trailer, which previews the adventure to come.

The trailer kicks off with a flashback showing us how Grizz, Ice Bear and Panda all met in their youth, forming the unlikely trio we know. We then see them in modern day, causing problems and wreaking havoc, which doesn't sit well with the community. An officer of the law then steps in, threatening to throw them in "bear jail." With no choice left, they set out on an adventure to Canada to escape their fate. It then turns into a road trip comedy. The movie looks to be cut from the same cloth as the show, just with higher stakes.

Eric Edelstein, Demetri Martin and Bobby Moynihan will reprise their roles as Grizz, Ice Bear and Panda, respectively. Other returning cast members include Cameron Esposito, Ellie Kemper, Jason Lee, Patton Oswalt, Mel Rodriguez and Charlyne Yi. Guest stars for the movie include Marc Evan Jackson, K-pop star Amber Liu and Jimmy O. Yang. Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network, had this to say in a statement.

"We hope that by accelerating the release of this wonderful, feel-good family TV movie, we can bring a little joy into homes sooner than originally planned."

We Bare Bears The Movie centers on the bears whose love of food trucks and viral videos gets out of hand. This catches the attention of the menacing Agent Trout from the National Wildlife Control, who seeks to restore the "natural order" by separating the trio forever. Forced away from their home, Grizz decides that they must move to Canada to find refuge. The group embarks on an epic road trip filled with new friends, dangerous obstacles, and massive parties. The dangerous journey will force them to face how they first met and became brothers, in order to keep their family bond from falling apart.

Created by Daniel Chong, We Bare Bears debuted in 2015 and has aired nearly 140 episodes across four seasons. The show has been met with widespread acclaim. It has also won some major awards, including a BAFTA Children's Award, a Jury Award for Best TV Series at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and several Annie Awards. We Bare Bears The Movie will retail for $14.99 and will be available via retailers such as iTunes, Google Play and Amazon. In addition to the trailer, a poster has been released, which we've included for you to check out as well. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from Cartoon Network.

THE WE BARE BEARS MOVIE



STREAMING JUNE 8TH



POSTER BY @LoSassen AND ME pic.twitter.com/KgRuT8HE8Q — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) May 21, 2020

#WeBareBears Movie is here!!! 🚗🐻🐼❄️ Join the Bear Bros on the road with the digital movie premiere on June 8...Available on Apple, Google Play, Amazon! (USA and CA only)#WeBareBearsMovie#CartoonNetwork#BearStackpic.twitter.com/Ru6qcx2JSp — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) May 21, 2020