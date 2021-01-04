It's officially. We Can Be Heroes 2 is in development. Director Robert Rodriguez made the announcement this afternoon while celebrating the success of the first installment. According to Netflix, We Can Be Heroes has been streamed by 44 million households in one month. Excitement was high for the movie, which is a spin-off of 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, and it looks like there may have always been a plan for a sequel in place between the streaming service and Rodriguez.

44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And… BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two! I’m in full development of the sequel with @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/swFm7xWIC7 — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) January 4, 2021

Robert Rodriguez is clearly excited by the success of We Can Be Heroes. Earlier today, he tweeted, "44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for We Can Be Heroes in its first 4 weeks!!" In the same tweet, he decided to officially announce We Can Be Heroes 2. "And... BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two! I'm in full development of the sequel with Netflix." No release date or production start has been revealed, but one can imagine that they will get back to work by the end of this year, if everything goes smooth.

While many have assumed that We Can Be Heroes is an official sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Robert Rodriguez maintains that isn't the case. "People get confused because the Sharkboy and Lavagirl characters are in We Can Be Heroes and think it's a sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, but it's not," he says. "In the original film, those characters are actually from the dream world and not the real world, but I made them real just for this to legitimize the adult team." Regardless, fans were very excited to see Taylor Dooley's Lavagirl return and there is hope she's involved in the sequel. Maybe Taylor Lautner will reprise his Sharkboy role for the sequel after sitting the first installment out.

We Can Be Heroes takes place when alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes. In order to keep their kids safe, they are taken away to a government "safe" house. However, Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal), and the safe house proves to be no match for Missy and her new team. Missy ends up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). The team has to work together by using their individual powers, from elasticity to time control to predicting the future, and form an out-of-this-world team.

Netflix original movie We Can Be Heroes stars Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook, Taylor Dooley, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Haley Reinhart, Andy Walken, Andrew Diaz, Brently Heilbron, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza, Brittany Perry-Russell, Christopher McDonald, and Dylan Henry Lau. As of this writing, it is unclear who will be returning for We Can Be Heroes 2, though it is imagined that most of the main cast will return. Robert Rodriguez was the first to announce the sequel news via his official Twitter account.