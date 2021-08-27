Cheers all around. We Can Be Heroes 2 is moving forward with Robert Rodriguez back in the director's chair. Written and directed by Rodriguez, the first We Can Be Heroes movie premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day last year. The streamer would later report that the superhero movie was watched in more than 53 million households in its first month of release. In January, it was reported that a sequel was in development.

There hasn't been much news about the We Can Be Heroes sequel beyond the initial announcement, but Rodriguez provides an update in a new talk with Collider. The filmmaker confirms he will return to direct the second installment and that filming will start in 2022. He also noted how much he loves working on these kinds of family movies that everyone can enjoy. Here's what he said when directly asked if he would direct We Can Be Heroes 2 and if the movie will begin production next year.

"Oh, absolutely. I love making those films. They're so creative. The adults have a great time too. Most of the adults in the cast had kids too that couldn't watch any of their movies. So it's a great building of a world. My own children work on the films. So it's like a family affair. It's family time. You're making products for other families, and you're checking all the boxes, living the best life."

Robert Rodriguez also addressed the success of the first movie when it premiered on Netflix in December. The director says the streamer was "shocked" by how well it's been doing, calling We Can Be Heroes "unstoppable." He also specifically noted how the completion rate was really high, meaning most viewers who tuned in finished the movie. Not only that, many fans have been watching the movie repeatedly, sometimes even multiple times a day. As Rodriguez explains:

"They've been shocked at how well it's kept doing. They call it unstoppable. They've never seen any movie behave like that. It just will not stop. Kids will just not stop watching it... The completion rate was really high, but also the repeat rate was just off the charts, because kids just will watch it in the morning before school and after school every day. So yeah, they definitely want a sequel, which I'm working on, because it's a new franchise for them. That behaves very differently. But kids crave empowerment and those movies just hit those buttons."

We Can Be Heroes follows the children of famous superheroes banding together to save the world when alien invaders abduct their parents. Robert Rodriguez served as writer-director and also co-produced with Racer Rodriguez. The movie stars YaYa Gosselin, Lyon Daniels, Andy Walken, Hala Finley, Lotus Blossom, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Isiah Russel-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, and Vivien Blair.

You can watch the first We Can Be Heroes right now on Netflix. As of right now, Rodriguez hasn't revealed a release date for the sequel, but it's good to know that he's back on board with a plan to start shooting in 2022. This news comes to us courtesy of Collider.