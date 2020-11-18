It's official. Sharkboy and Lavagirl are back in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes. The story is set in the same universe as Rodriguez's beloved 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. And now, fans have their first look at the characters, who are all grown-up and parents to their own daughter Guppy. The young girl happens to have powers of both of her parents, which gives her a pretty amazing skillset. You can see an image of Guppy involved in some action in the new images. From We Can Be Heroes.

Actress Taylor Dooley is back as Lavagirl, but Taylor Lautner did not return to portray Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes. Instead, actor JJ Dashnaw has taken his place. Dooley can be seen in the iconic Lavagirl suit in the first-look from Netflix. Sharkboy looks similar, though Dashnaw is wearing a different kind of mask, which was more than likely utilized to distract from the fact that Taylor Lautner is not involved.

JJ Dashnaw previously starred in the Spy Kids movies, so he has a history with Robert Rodriguez. As to why Taylor Lautner is not back as Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes, that is a mystery at the moment. With that being said, fans of the Twilight actor are pretty angry and confused as to why he did not reprise his Sharkboy role and are hoping for an answer soon. Lautner has largely stayed out of the public eye after his experience with Twilight, though his fans wish he would come out and take on some more roles, especially if they involve returning as Sharkboy in Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes.

We Can Be Heroes follows a team of superheroes called The Heroics who need to be rescued by their super-powered kids after getting kidnapped. On his decision to revisit The Adventures of Shark Boy & Lava Girl in 3D storyline, Robert Rodriguez recently said, "A lot of families have spent a lot of time together," referring to the public health crisis. "I've been getting calls from all kinds of studios: 'Reboot Spy Kids.' 'Reboot Sharkboy.' Of course they want to. They're all sitting at home with their kids." This seems like the next best thing." Fans of the 2005 movie seem to agree with the director.

In addition to Taylor Dooley and JJ Dashnaw, We Can Be Heroes also stars YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Golden Globe winner Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Christopher McDonald, and Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza. Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, Brittany Perry-Russell, and Brently Heilbron also star. You can check out the first images of the return of Lavagirl and Sharkboy above, thanks to the official Netflix Twitter account. We Can Be Heroes will premiere January 1st, 2021, exclusively on Netflix.