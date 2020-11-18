Taylor Lautner fans are furious that he did not return as Sharkboy in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes. The upcoming Robert Rodriguez movie takes place within the same universe of his beloved 2005 movie, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, which Lautner starred in at the age of 13. In the 2020 movie, Sharkboy and Lavagirl are older and parents, who are around to help the younger generation and have a child of their own. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater, Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook, and Pedro Pascal.

Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX)



WE CAN BE HEROES releases globally on Netflix on New Year's Day pic.twitter.com/W9RtNibQij — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 18, 2020

Taylor Dooley returns as Lavagirl in We Can Be Heroes, but Taylor Lautner is not in the movie. Netflix shared the first image as Dooley back as Lavagirl this morning, and The Adventures of Sharkboy & Lava Girl in 3D fans were quick to notice that Lautner is not the actor under the new mask. Lautner's army of supporters took to social media this morning to express their frustration with Netflix and Robert Rodriguez for not bringing the actor back.

One Taylor Lautner fan asks, "Now what was Taylor Lautner doing that was so important he couldn't help us relive our childhoods for a second?" Another fan asks, "Who is that Sharkboy imposter, where is Taylor Lautner?" There are a lot of questions surrounding Lautner's absence from We Can Be Heroes. "If u couldn't get Taylor Lautner, what exactly is the point of this existing?" Since starring in the Twilight saga, Lautner has largely been quiet and only taken on a few roles in recent years, which is leading to speculation that he more than likely turned the role down.

Another social media user asks, "How Taylor Lautner just decline some Netflix coin and free press..." Another fans says, "If Taylor Lautner isn't in the Sharkboy and Lavagirl spinoff I don't want to see it," which has been echoed numerous times since it was revealed that Taylor Lautner will not have a role in We Can Be Heroes. "I'm sorry but Taylor Lautner will always be THE Sharkboy and Netflix should've done everything possible to get him out of the cave where he's hiding. I want my full 2005 nostalgia experience!" As far as we know, Lautner is not actually hiding out in a cave, he's just taking a breather from the world of acting.

Taylor Lautner seems to prefer a life outside of the public eye after the intense success of the Twilight saga. The young actor still lives with his parents in Valencia, California and has no plans to move out. "The thing I love is that my home life hasn't changed. I still help out with the garbage. I still help out with the lawn," he said in an interview. Regardless, it does not seem like he was interested with reteaming with Robert Rodriguez and Taylor Dooley for We Can Be Heroes. You can check out the first image of Lavagirl and Sharkboy from the 2021 movie above, thanks to the official Netflix Twitter account.

