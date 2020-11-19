Netflix has released the first teaser for We Can Be Heroes. In the footage, Guppy, the daughter of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, combines the powers of her parents to take down enemies. The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl fans were stunned to see images of the duo as they head back into the world of being superheroes. Taylor Dooley is back as Lavagirl, while Taylor Lautner decided to sit this one out. Actor JJ Dashnaw is taking over the role for We Can Be Heroes.

In this new Netflix original from director Robert Rodriguez, when alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers - from elasticity to time control to predicting the future - and form an out-of-this-world team.

Full of action and heart, We Can Be Heroes is directed by Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids) and also stars Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, and Adriana Barraza. Rodriguez has been hounded by major studios to reboot Spy Kids, but he felt that revisiting The Adventures of Shark Boy & Lava Girl in 3D would be more fitting for now, so he got to work on it. From the brief bit of footage, the director seems like he was excited to share Guppy riding a gigantic chromatic shark as she combines the powers of her parents.

Seeing and hearing Pedro Pascal in the We Can Be Heroes teaser may be strange for The Mandalorian fans, who have all grown used to only hearing his voice over the past year. Obviously, Pascal has had a number of successful roles over the years, but teaming up with the Star Wars franchise has elevated the actor in ways that he did not anticipate. Pascal can currently be seen (mostly heard) in The Mandalorian season 2, and will finally be seen as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day. It was just announced that the long-awaited DC sequel will premiere in theaters and HBO Max.

Robert Rodriguez described the We Can Be Heroes as "like an Avengers team but they all have kids. The kids have powers but they don't know how to use them because they're just so young." As for seeing Sharkboy back in the movie, he will not have a speaking role, according to Rodriguez. "The only speaking role is for Lavagirl." As to how that will work in the overall story, it appears that the children are the stars of this movie, which promises fun for the entire family. You can check out the We Can Be Heroes teaser above, thanks to the Netflix Film Club YouTube channel.